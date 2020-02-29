Are any of the lovers of blind couples still married?

"When I entered, I thought, is someone going to compromise? Is anyone going to find love?"
If even the creator of Love is blind Having that thought going to the Netflix three-week series of events, which launched an experiment, it is understandable that many viewers are skeptical that the experiment really works or that any of the five committed couples that remain are married facing the end .
And yet … two of the five couples really did, exchanging votes. (Spoiler alert!)
Cameron Reid Hamilton Y Lauren Speed, the first engaged pair of the pod squad (and possibly the strongest) did it, despite some reservations from Lauren. Also become a man and wife? Mike Barnett (also known as Barnett) and Lucio amber, despite his slightly cold cold feet, almost throwing a Big in the Sex and the city movie.
That leaves three couples who finally had a party and decided they didn't want to marry, with Jessica Battendon't surprise anyone leaving Mark Anthony Cuevas on the altar Kelly Chase decide the spark just wasn't there with Kenny Barnesand, in the most shocking decision, Damian Powers sending Giannina Gibelli Running crying on her wedding day.
Is it hard and a bit cruel for couples to finally wait until they are in front of their family and closest friends to reveal their decision to the person they promised to sigh without being seen just four weeks before? Undoubtedly. Was television fascinating? Absolutely.
But did he have to go down that way?
"They could certainly choose to do what they wanted." Love is blind creator Chris Coelen He told E! News of the wedding day decision making process. "Once again, being there on the wedding day, personally, knowing these people and their stories, I didn't know what was going to happen."
Just take a look at what happened during the first wedding that took place between Damian and Gigi.
The crew was as surprised by Damian's last-minute change of heart as Gigi, and Coelen admitted: "With Damien and Gigi, it was like & # 39; What?! & # 39; & # 39; & # 39; Literally, no I have an idea. People are just panting in the control room. Like, anything could happen to any of them. "
They weren't even sure if Barnett would show up for the ceremony, and the creator said: "It was crazy, the fact that Barnett … is texting Amber on her wedding day and I said: & # 39 ; What's going on?! & # 39; We wait, we wait, someone will go through that. "
And although the spectators thought that Kenny and Kelly were adequate, like all his family and his group of friends, Kelly finally felt that a spark was missing and left poor Kenny at the altar. "Kenny and Kelly were a big surprise to everyone," Coelen said.
With the five weddings providing drama in his own way, Coelen said: "It's not so artificial," explaining the combination of happy endings with bittersweet farewells is what makes the show work.
"I love that it's sad, I love what's at stake because when you have a success story like Cam and Lauren, it's real. It's real and they're in love and that love will unite them for the rest of their lives," he explained. "It's amazing to be part of that. It's a super high bet, it's the highest bet in an outstanding relationship you can have, so if you increase the bet to that level, you're going to have this incredible wave of success, but you're also going to have the accident that it doesn't work and people are devastated. Everything is real. "
And it all happened more than a year ago. Yes, it is true: weddings were filmed more than a year ago, which means that the two couples who actually exchanged vows have had more than 365 days together, even if they have been married.
While fans will receive an official update of the six inaugural couples when Love is blindIn the long awaited special meeting, on Thursday, March 5, we have managed to gather information on where the relationships are now that they are heading to the meeting:
