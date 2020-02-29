Archbishop Bernard Hebda asks priests to refrain from voting on Tuesday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Roman Catholic archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis is asking priests in Minnesota to resign to vote in Tuesday's presidential primary elections over concerns about the privacy of voter party preferences.

The Star Tribune reports that Archbishop Bernard Hebda wrote about his concerns in a letter to the priests this week before Super Tuesday on March 3, the first presidential primary in Minnesota in almost 30 years. Under the new system, voters must request the vote of the party they want and that preference is registered and sent to the presidents of the four major political parties in the state.

There are no legal specifications on what the parties can do with that data.

Hebda wrote in his letter to the clergy that the vote could be seen as partisan politics.

The Minnesota Catholic Conference informed the bishops that asking priests to refrain from voting was within their legal competence.

It is not the first complaint of religious groups about the new system, which also requires voters to commit to "a general agreement with the principles of the party,quot; whose ballot they choose. Members of the Bahá’í Faith have told lawmakers that promising support for a political party is a violation of their religion.

