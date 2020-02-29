Archbishop Bernard Hebda asks priests to refrain from voting on Super Tuesday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Roman Catholic archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis is asking priests in Minnesota to resign to vote in Tuesday's presidential primary elections over concerns about the privacy of voter party preferences.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda wrote about his concerns in a letter to the priests this week.

Under the new system, voters must request the vote of the party they want and that preference is registered and sent to the presidents of the four major political parties in the state.

Hebda wrote in his letter to the clergy that the vote could be seen as partisan politics.

