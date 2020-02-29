Anthony Mackie confirms that he will be the first black Captain America in & # 39; Falcon and Winter Soldier & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLab94272cb039b92b61f3680c9634299611% %MINIFYHTMLab94272cb039b92b61f3680c9634299612%

The Marvel actor who plays Sam Wilson in MCU reveals that he will assume the role of Captain America in the next series with Bucky Barnes by Sebastian Stan.

Anthony Mackie has confirmed that his character Sam Wilson will assume the role of Captain America in the next Disney series + "The hawk and the winter soldier".

Chris Evans debuted as the iconic superhero in 2011 "Captain America the First Avenger", but his story came to an emotional and moving conclusion at the end of"Avengers Final Game", when his character Steve Rogers passed his iconic shield to Sam Wilson of Mackie to take the mantle of Captain America.

Speaking at the premiere of "Altered carbon", the 41-year-old actor confirmed on the website shadowandact.com that he will take on the" daunting "task of" being a black man and becoming Captain America. "

"In this day and age in the United States, I think we are open to the idea that my face represents us as a country," Anthony shared. "And my race represents us as a country because we are really a melting pot of cultures. Therefore, there is no distinctive appearance, feeling or design of an American. We are all Americans."

He added: "To be Captain America, I want my Captain America to represent everyone. Not just a specific group of people."

The star also mocked the details of the series, hinting that fans will meet Sam more on the show, which will be released in August 2020.

"You really know Sam Wilson. You really know Bucky Barnes, as individuals and human beings and their thoughts and feelings," he said. "So, I'm excited that people see that part of Sam because in Avengers and in Captain America, he really was there for a short time every time Steve needed him. But now you can see the ins and outs of his home life."

He continued: "These shows are very different from movies. These shows are pieces of art. They are individual … They are not stories of origin. They are more a day in the history of life."