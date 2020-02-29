An updated list of NFL prospects who have met with the Patriots

Boston.com Staff
February 29, 2020 | 2:26 PM
A list of perspectives that say they have met with the Patriots …
Quarterbacks
- Jake Fromm (Georgia) said he had met with the Patriots informally.
- Jordan Love (State of Utah) said he had an informal interview with the Patriots.
- Jake Lutton (Oregon State) said he had an informal 15-minute meeting with the Patriots.
The open receiver
- Tyrie Cleveland (Florida) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty) said he met informally with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.
- KJ Hamler (Penn State) said he met with the Patriots on Monday.
- Tee Higgins (Clemson) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. Higgins said: "Everything went well. I like those guys. They are really great."
- KJ Hill (Ohio State) said he had met with the Patriots, specifically Troy Brown, who joined the coaching staff last season to help with the scorers.
- Van Jefferson (Florida), son of former Patriots open receiver Shawn Jefferson, said he met with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.
- Denzel Mims (Baylor) said he met with the Patriots on Monday night.
- Aaron Parker (URI) said he met with the Patriots in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones (Michigan) said he met with the Patriots informally.
- Michael Pittman (USC) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- James Proche (SMU) said he met with the Patriots on Monday night.
- Jalen Reagor (TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- Henry Ruggs (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots on Monday night.
Tight ends
- Jacob Breeland (Oregon) said he had met with the Patriots.
- Hunter Bryant (Washington) said he had an informal meeting with a Patriots scout.
- Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt) said he had met with the Patriots twice, in the Senior Bowl and informally in Combine.
- Stephen Sullivan (LSU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- Adam Trautman (Dayton) said he met with the Patriots. Monday night The 6-foot, 5-inch red-shirt senior expressed interest in the "lunch mentality,quot; of the organization. Trautman added: "Definitely, that's the kind of franchise I see myself playing for."
Corridors
- Darius Anderson (TCU) said he met with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.
- Joshua Kelley (UCLA) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
Offensive lineman
- Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU) said he plans to meet with the Patriots.
- Center Jake Hanson (Oregon) said he had an informal meeting with Dante Scarnecchia, who recently retired as coach of the Patriots offensive line.
- Entry Austin Jackson (USC) said he met with the Patriots.
- Jonah Jackson (Ohio State) said he met with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.
- guard Solomon Kindley (Georgia) said he met with Scarnecchia.
- Shane lemieux (Oregon) said he had an informal meeting with Scarnecchia.
- guard Damien Lewis (LSU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- Lucas Niang (TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- Entry Matt peart (Connecticut) said he met with the Patriots.
- Terence steele (Texas Tech) said he met with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.
Defensive backs
- Safety Xavier McKinney (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots.
Defensive linemen
- Russ Blacklock (TCU) said he met with the Patriots.
- Raekwon Davis (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots.
- Rashard Lawrence (LSU) said he met with the Patriots.
Linebackers
- Patrick Queen (LSU) said he met with the Patriots.
- Josh Uche (Michigan) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. His conclusion: “They like versatile players. They like players who can do many things: aggressive and physical players. "
Kickers
- Tyler bass (Georgia Southern) said he met with the Patriots on Tuesday.