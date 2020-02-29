An updated list of NFL prospects who have met with the Patriots

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
An updated list of NFL prospects who have met with the Patriots

Boston.com Staff

February 29, 2020 | 2:26 PM

A list of prospects that say they have met with the Patriots …

Quarterbacks

  • Jake Fromm (Georgia) said he had met with the Patriots informally.
  • Jordan Love (State of Utah) said he had an informal interview with the Patriots.
  • Jake Lutton (Oregon State) said he had an informal 15-minute meeting with the Patriots.

The open receiver

  • Tyrie Cleveland (Florida) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty) said he met informally with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.
  • KJ Hamler (Penn State) said he met with the Patriots on Monday.
  • Tee Higgins (Clemson) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. Higgins said: "Everything went well. I like those guys. They are really great."
  • KJ Hill (Ohio State) said he had met with the Patriots, specifically Troy Brown, who joined the coaching staff last season to help with the scorers.
  • Van Jefferson (Florida), son of former Patriots open receiver Shawn Jefferson, said he met with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.
  • Denzel Mims (Baylor) said he met with the Patriots on Monday night.
  • Aaron Parker (URI) said he met with the Patriots in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones (Michigan) said he met with the Patriots informally.
  • Michael Pittman (USC) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • James Proche (SMU) said he met with the Patriots on Monday night.
  • Jalen Reagor (TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Henry Ruggs (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots on Monday night.

Tight ends

  • Jacob Breeland (Oregon) said he had met with the Patriots.
  • Hunter Bryant (Washington) said he had an informal meeting with a Patriots scout.
  • Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt) said he had met with the Patriots twice, in the Senior Bowl and informally in Combine.
  • Stephen Sullivan (LSU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Adam Trautman (Dayton) said he met with the Patriots. Monday night The 6-foot, 5-inch red-shirt senior expressed interest in the "lunch mentality,quot; of the organization. Trautman added: "Definitely, that's the kind of franchise I see myself playing for."

Corridors

  • Darius Anderson (TCU) said he met with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.
  • Joshua Kelley (UCLA) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.

Offensive lineman

  • Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU) said he plans to meet with the Patriots.
  • Center Jake Hanson (Oregon) said he had an informal meeting with Dante Scarnecchia, who recently retired as coach of the Patriots offensive line.
  • Entry Austin Jackson (USC) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Jonah Jackson (Ohio State) said he met with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.
  • guard Solomon Kindley (Georgia) said he met with Scarnecchia.
  • Shane lemieux (Oregon) said he had an informal meeting with Scarnecchia.
  • guard Damien Lewis (LSU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Lucas Niang (TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Entry Matt peart (Connecticut) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Terence steele (Texas Tech) said he met with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.

Defensive backs

  • Safety Xavier McKinney (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots.

Defensive linemen

  • Russ Blacklock (TCU) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Raekwon Davis (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Rashard Lawrence (LSU) said he met with the Patriots.

Linebackers

  • Patrick Queen (LSU) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Josh Uche (Michigan) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. His conclusion: “They like versatile players. They like players who can do many things: aggressive and physical players. "

Kickers

  • Tyler bass (Georgia Southern) said he met with the Patriots on Tuesday.

