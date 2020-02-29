An updated list of NFL prospects who have met with the Patriots

A list of perspectives that say they have met with the Patriots …

Quarterbacks

Jake Fromm (Georgia) said he had met with the Patriots informally.

The open receiver

Tyrie Cleveland (Florida) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.

(Liberty) said he met informally with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl. KJ Hamler (Penn State) said he met with the Patriots on Monday.

(Penn State) said he met with the Patriots on Monday. Tee Higgins (Clemson) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. Higgins said: "Everything went well. I like those guys. They are really great."

(TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. Henry Ruggs (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots on Monday night.

Tight ends

Jacob Breeland (Oregon) said he had met with the Patriots.

(LSU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. Adam Trautman (Dayton) said he met with the Patriots. Monday night The 6-foot, 5-inch red-shirt senior expressed interest in the "lunch mentality,quot; of the organization. Trautman added: "Definitely, that's the kind of franchise I see myself playing for."

Corridors

Darius Anderson (TCU) said he met with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.

Offensive lineman

Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU) said he plans to meet with the Patriots.

(Connecticut) said he met with the Patriots. Terence steele (Texas Tech) said he met with the Patriots in the Senior Bowl.

Defensive backs

Safety Xavier McKinney (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots.

Defensive linemen

Russ Blacklock (TCU) said he met with the Patriots.

Linebackers

Patrick Queen (LSU) said he met with the Patriots.

