Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Denver on Monday before Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will be in Denver on Monday to organize a "grassroots event,quot; before Tuesday's Super Elementary, according to her campaign.

Doors for the event, at Mile High Station, 2727 W. Colfax Ave., open at 12:15 p.m. and the program starts at 1 p.m., according to Amy for America.

Klobuchar, an American lawyer and senator from Minnesota, held a rally in Aurora on February 20 that attracted 1,100 attendees.

At the Aurora event, Klobuchar spoke about joining the international climate agreement, increasing the Pell grants available for education and facilitating loan payments. Its platform also includes the creation of a comprehensive immigration reform and the implementation of universal background checks for the purchase of weapons.

As of Friday, Klobuchar had seven committed delegates and individual contributions of $ 30.8 million, ranking sixth among aspiring Democrats, according to the New York Times. She surveyed 6 percent nationwide.