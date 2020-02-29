Amid fear of the coronavirus, African boxers compete for 2020 Olympic berths | News of the 2018 Olympic Games

%MINIFYHTML613667799895f60658b01c5c3b2e1b8011% %MINIFYHTML613667799895f60658b01c5c3b2e1b8012%

With 146 days to open the Tokyo Olympics, there are still doubts about whether it will continue due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

But athletes from all over the world are trying their best to reach Japan.

%MINIFYHTML613667799895f60658b01c5c3b2e1b8013% %MINIFYHTML613667799895f60658b01c5c3b2e1b8014%

Nicolas Haque, from Al Jazeera, reports from Senegal's capital, Dakar, where Africa's Olympic boxing qualifiers are played.