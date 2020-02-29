Alun Wyn Jones says Wales can enter "unknown territory,quot; if they lose to England | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLbdf4b78b37c1da1268b5f497828a436311% %MINIFYHTMLbdf4b78b37c1da1268b5f497828a436312%





Alun Wyn Jones hopes Wales can end its losing streak of the Six Nations against England

Alun Wyn Jones admits that Wales is entering unknown territory when Grand Slam champions try to avoid a third successive defeat of the Six Nations.

Wales has not lost three games in the championship since the 2007 tournament when the Gareth Jenkins team suffered four straight losses.

Warren Gatland avoided losing three consecutive championship games during his 12 years in charge, however, it is a destination that could happen to his successor Wayne Pivac only a few months in his reign when Wales faces England in Twickenham next weekend .

"It's unknown territory and the pressure continues," said Captain Jones.

"It's not easier. It's Wayne's first (championship) but Warren, although he had the first, had 12 years to settle down and everyone was used to what he was doing and what he was doing."

Biggar joins Welsh injury problems Welsh midfielder Dan Biggar is an early doubt for his Six Nations clash with England after he was injured playing for Northampton on Saturday.

"From the point of view of coaches, you can't compare. But you don't want to think about losing a third game."

"You look at the margins against Ireland and France, and I'm not saying that we could have or should have, but those margins are getting smaller as you go along the tree."

"The comparison is difficult, unfair from the coach's point of view, but as players we don't want to enter that unknown territory."

Entering Gatland's shoes was always going to present a difficult challenge for Pivac.

Gatland oversaw sustained success with four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semifinal appearances during his long term in charge.

When asked about the issue of taking responsibility, Jones added: "Players do it first and foremost. I assume first my responsibility and my performance as an individual, then as a captain and then as part of a team."

"Take off the facades and veneers and that is the first port of call. Then it must be driven by the process.

"Did we do what we said we would do? Yes. If it is a better team, but if we have not done so, we have not given ourselves the best possible opportunity to get the result."

"We are trying to play face to face and develop the style of play that Wayne wants. That is positive but we are rightly analyzed by the score."