All infected patients in Vietnam cured: A miracle of coronavirus? The | Vietnam News

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam – Amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, Vietnam announced earlier this week that the 16 infected patients in the country had been discharged from the hospital and had been declared cured of the deadly disease.

During the last 15 days, including Friday, the government also did not detect new cases of infections, the last one was reported on February 13, even when a village north of Hanoi remains closed for 20 days.

"If fighting COVID-19 has been a war, then we have won the first round, but not the whole war, because the situation can be very unpredictable," said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, referring to the coronavirus. during an online conference with municipal and provincial officials on Tuesday.

Worldwide, the outbreak has already killed nearly 3,000 and infected more than 83,000 until Saturday.

However, it is a different story in Vietnam, and officials and health experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) said the government's rapid response to the health emergency was crucial to contain the crisis at the initial stage.

By Wednesday, the Vietnamese government had declared that the 16th and last patient infected with the virus had been discharged from the hospital.

The 50-year-old man, identified as NVV, had contracted the infection of his 23-year-old daughter, identified only as NTD. Both are natives of the Son Loi district in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, where 11 cases were found.

The daughter, one of the eight workers of a Japanese company, returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus on January 17. In total, it was found that six people, among the group of workers, tested positive for the virus later.

Some of his family and friends were also infected. Among them was a three-month-old baby, the youngest coronavirus patient to date.

Proactive and consistent response

Until Wednesday, the 16 patients, including the 73 year old, had been cured and discharged from the hospital.

Dr. Kidong Park, WHO representative in Vietnam, attributed the success to "government proactivity and consistency throughout the response."

Vietnam's new coronavirus nightmare began when it was discovered that two Chinese citizens were the first cases in the country on January 23 (File: Kham / Reuters)

Vietnam's new coronavirus nightmare began when it was discovered that two Chinese citizens were the first cases in Ho Chi Minh City on January 23, the first day of the Lunar New Year celebration, projecting a bleak air during the holiday season .

Vietnam officially declared the coronavirus as an epidemic on February 1, when the number of cases in the country increased to six.

On February 13, the Ministry of Health also ordered the blockade of all 10,600 residents of Son Loi for 20 days, after more cases were confirmed.

"The country has activated its response system in the initial stage of the outbreak, intensifying surveillance, improving laboratory tests, ensuring infection prevention and control and case management in health centers, a clear message of communication of risks and multisectoral collaboration "WHO Officer, told Al Jazeera.

There is no medication yet

"There are still no medications for this virus. We rely on fundamental principles," Nguyen Thanh Long, vice minister of health, He told a press conference in Hanoi in early February, after 10 cases were reported.

Health workers have been instructed to follow some protocols to assess the infection and the level of severity.

First, doctors should treat symptoms such as fever. Second, patients undergo a strict nutritious diet.

The third step, according to Nguyen, is to closely monitor the level of oxygen saturation in the blood of patients.

While efforts were made to eliminate infections behind hospital doors, Vietnam also suspended classes, extending school vacations to protect students. Millions of students in the 63 cities and provinces of Vietnam have not returned to school since the beginning of the Lunar New Year celebration.

& # 39; Safety first & # 39;

Deputy Minister of Education and Training, Nguyen Huu Do, said during a meeting on Tuesday that "student safety must be placed above all," according to the website of the ministry of education.

The ministry has ordered schools to disinfect classrooms before students resume their classes.

Teachers and staff have been asked to remind students of proper hygiene, such as hand washing, and to perform temperature controls on students upon arrival. Schools are also required to prepare health forms used to monitor students.

On February 13, the Ministry of Health ordered the blockade of all 10,600 residents of Son Loi for 20 days in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus infection (File: Nhac Nguyen / AFP)

A document from the Ministry of Education issued Thursday and seen by Al Jazeera instructed the authorities to allow students to return to school on March 2 "if the situation in Covid-19 is well controlled and there are no more complicated developments."

Students of secondary and lower education level receive one or two weeks out of school.

"I am very nervous about going back to work. Hopefully, it will be fine considering this warm weather," said Le Hanh, a psychology consultant at a public high school with nearly 2,000 students in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh, the largest city in the country, has almost two million students from kindergarten to continuing education and vocational schools.

& # 39; Prohibition of wildlife export & # 39;

While Vietnam has contained the virus well up to this point, some believe that more needs to be done, especially with the wildlife trade.

Wild animals have been identified as the link that allows deadly disease to jump to humans, similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002 and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012.

On January 28, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered a ban on importing wild animals into Vietnam (File: Kham / Reuters)

Vietnam, a center for wildlife trafficking and consumption, has also stepped up measures in this regard.

On January 28, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered a ban on importing wild animals into Vietnam.

The Department of Forest Protection also temporarily banned the transport of wild animals outside their current locations in Vietnam until further notice, according to an official document published two weeks ago.

However, it is still unclear how these directives are being implemented and how much action has been taken to address the root causes, said Dr. Ben Rawson of the World Wildlife Fund in Vietnam.

"There is currently no direct ban on wildlife consumption, which is the engine of illegal transport and illegal trade within the provinces," Rawson told Al Jazeera.

Illegal markets, restaurants and farms, where animals are caged, slaughtered, stored and served to buyers without proper hygiene, may not be greatly affected by actions so far, since "it may not involve movement of wildlife across the provincial borders that is restricted. " He noticed.

& # 39; It's not over yet & # 39;

While Vietnam has managed to contain the virus, for now, the country should not lower its guard given the spread of the infection in other places, such as South Korea, authorities said.

Since South Korea became the largest coronavirus center outside of China, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered banning travelers from there.

On Friday, Vietnam announced a temporary visa suspension for South Korean citizens as of Saturday.

Tourists wear protective masks while traveling through the historic city of Hanoi on Friday (Manan Vatsyayana / AFP)

At the same time, Vietnam also announced that Iranian and Italian travelers will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the country.

WHO has declared a global health emergency because of the virus, and on Friday, the UN health agency said it is "getting bigger,quot; day by day.

WHO Park in Vietnam said the fight against the virus in the country is "far from over,quot;, which raises the alarm about the increase in global broadcasts.

"We are at a critical juncture in the outbreak. Countries like Vietnam should take advantage of this time to prepare for the possibility of a wider transmission."