Alfredo Morelos withdrew from the Rangers squad to face Hearts after Colombia's late return | Soccer news

Rangers chief Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos was out of the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup with Hearts after returning late from a trip to Colombia.

The 23-year-old was a surprise omission from the Gers day team, but Gerrard explained that he was excluded for disciplinary reasons.

"Alfredo is not with us because of a disciplinary problem," Gerrard said. Premier Sports

"He was given permission last week to go to Colombia on Sunday through Wednesday to discuss a family matter, which we support and agree on."

"It was reported 24 hours late from that. Because of that, he couldn't show up for training on Thursday, which means he missed a lot of preparation for this game."

"So I have decided to choose players who have done the complete preparation and are desperate to be here and help us move on to the next round."