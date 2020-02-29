Alexis Skyy defends himself for not helping Akbar V when he was beaten

%MINIFYHTML4eef0ebeae77edd7a2ff983b1184e85e11% %MINIFYHTML4eef0ebeae77edd7a2ff983b1184e85e12%

Alexis refuses to lend a hand to Akbar when the latter is hit by LightSkinKeisha and Tokyo Vanity during the recording of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39 ;.

Akbar V he got into a fight with other reality stars LightSkinKeisha Y Tokyo dressing table during the recent recording of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta". Akbar was allegedly beaten by Keisha and Tokyo, and Alexis Skyy who is with them refused to help Akbar.

Later, Alexis explained on social media: "Actually, the only place I ran too … was to break the fight for someone who doesn't even support me on the show!" She said people needed to watch the episode to understand what really happened, "Tune in when the show airs and LOOK how it really develops!"

Someone replied to Alexis: "She turned her back on you in real life, fuck a show," referring to Akbar who defended Alexis when Ari Fletcher, Jayda AyannaY Masika Kalysha He joined her in a Twitter war recently. However, Alexis claimed that Akbar was not genuine, "You mean the Internet [with blank eyes] but on the scene he continues trying to play with me. Oh, that's fine."

Akbar then entered the chat. "Girl, what's on the internet?" "Let's talk about the facts, the fact is that you're scared like f ** k and you're a victim. Right or wrong, I defend you and it didn't mean shit without internet. Girl, I kept it b *** it's out of you."

<br />

She continued: "My best friend was about to beat your ** @youngneim_ at the club and also said no, so I think I show loyalty on and off the Internet. Look, I'm not an internet b *** h u know how i handle things. I don't stop to talk. I entertain a blog, but by God you know me and my loyalty keeps me firm. "