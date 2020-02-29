Alex Stalock makes 24 saves as Wild Rout Blue Jackets 5-0 – Up News Info

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Alex Stalock stopped 24 shots for his fourth bleached season and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second time this week, 5-0 on Friday night.

Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist to help the Wilds win their third consecutive game and improve to 12-5-1 in their last 18. They moved within a point of a wild card slot in the busy Division West.

Twenty-four hours after a 7-1 loss by Detroit in the first leg, the Wild also received goals from Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman. Stalock had his bleached ninth in his career.

Blue jackets plagued with injuries slide in the other direction. They lost for the tenth time in 11 games (1-5-5), but they still started the day with the second place of wild cards in the Eastern Division.

Joonas Korpisalo seemed shaky at his first start on the net since he returned from a knee injury on December 29 that required surgery. He was replaced by Matiss Kivlenieks after the Wild's fourth goal with 7:30 remaining in the second period.

Korpisalo had 11 saves, and Kivlenieks finished with 10.

The Wild scored two goals within 34 seconds of the first period. First Eriksson Ek beat Korpisalo from the slot with his eighth of the year after receiving a pass from Jordan Greenway. Then, a wandering pass by Blue Jackets in his offensive zone led to a wild rush and Spurgeon's goal.

The Wild made it 3-0 with 9:08 to play in the second when Hartman threw a perfect Mikko Koivu pass from the wing after a sustained effort at the end of the Blue Jackets. Another rotation of Columbus in the Minnesota area led Parise to get an easy goal from the front of the net. That chased Korpisalo.

Fiala added a goal to be able to play closely with 7:40 remaining in the game.

The Blue Jackets of bad luck had a rest when they recovered Alexander Wennberg from an injury on Friday night, but there are still 10 regular outcast players, including the All Star defender Seth Jones, top scorer Oliver Bjorkstrand, the extreme Cam Atkinson and, most recently, goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins.

NOTES The Blue Jackets have not won a regulation game since February 7 … Columbus C Riley Nash returned after missing a game due to an undisclosed injury. … Minnesota promoted D Matt Bartkowski of Iowa (AHL) on Friday, but it was a scratch. … Fiala has three goals and four assists in the last three games.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Wild: introduce Washington on Sunday night.

Blue Jackets: introduces Vancouver on Sunday night.

