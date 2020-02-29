Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will meet at the box office

A crash at the box office is something that always excites the audience, since everyone is curious to know who wins. Earlier today, Ajay Devgn announced that he will remake Tamil Kaithi's successful film and also revealed that the film will arrive on the screens on February 12, 2021. This announcement created a lot of expectation as he confirmed that there will be a three-way clash at the box office. the next year.

In addition to Ajay's film, two megaprojects are also released on the same day: the next untitled Shakun Batra starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Atrangi Re by Aanand L Rai with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. While we have recently seen many movies colliding at the box office, which still did good business, there is no doubt about the fact that a crash consumes some of the profits.

So, with three big stars who face three big projects face to face, we are sure that the audience is in luck.