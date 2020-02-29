Ajay Devgn will star in the official remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi

Ajay Devgn had a splendid start in 2020 when his last film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, achieved a great score at the box office. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it managed to click with the audience, which is evident in the box office numbers. Now, the actor turned to social networks and announced his next project, which will be the remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi.

%MINIFYHTML48a6b9cfd4469e009b49c0406313bb9f11% %MINIFYHTML48a6b9cfd4469e009b49c0406313bb9f12%

Ajay made the official announcement on social networks sharing a tweet that said: "Yes, I am doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021."

Kaithi is a film that revolves around a convict who recently left prison and has the mission of finding his daughter, whom he had never met before. Throughout his trip, he faces several obstacles, such as police and drug traffickers. Kaithi starred in Karthi at the head.

On the job front, Ajay will be seen next in a sports drama directed by Amit Sharma titled Maidaan. He will play the role of the legendary soccer coach of India, Syed Abdul Rahim. The premiere of the movie is scheduled for November 27 this year.