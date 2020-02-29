After 18 years, is this Afghan peace or just a way out?

%MINIFYHTML1dbc9b0a70ed1d8dbbed5ebb55d27e8a11% %MINIFYHTML1dbc9b0a70ed1d8dbbed5ebb55d27e8a12%

Trump has long lamented the cost of "endless wars," and by the time he began direct negotiations with the Taliban, he knew that American voters were primarily interested in one thing: ending participation in a war that is now It has lasted for more than 18 years, its objectives always change.

When historians look back at this time, they may well conclude that Washington ended up like other great powers that entered the rugged mountains of Afghanistan and punished the deserts: frustrated, immobilized, who are no longer willing to bear the enormous costs. The British withdrew in 1842 after suffering 4,500 dead, amid the massacres that preceded the invention of the roadside bomb. They renounced their sovereignty over the country in 1919, in another retreat that announced the beginning of the dismantling of an empire.

%MINIFYHTML1dbc9b0a70ed1d8dbbed5ebb55d27e8a13% %MINIFYHTML1dbc9b0a70ed1d8dbbed5ebb55d27e8a14%

The Soviet Union abandoned its decade-long effort to control the country in 1989, months before the fall of the Berlin Wall marked the collapse of the communist superpower. That led to the chaos and power vacuum that Bin Laden exploded, and that the United States promised would never allow it to rot again.

%MINIFYHTML1dbc9b0a70ed1d8dbbed5ebb55d27e8a15% %MINIFYHTML1dbc9b0a70ed1d8dbbed5ebb55d27e8a16%

The US-led attack began on October 7, 2001, with the name "Operation Enduring Freedom." Bush, in a speech addressed to the nation from the White House Treaty Chamber, promised "to win this conflict with the patient accumulation of successes, by facing a series of challenges with determination, will and purpose."

After the destruction of the twin towers of the World Trade Center, a plane that hit the Pentagon and another that crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, the country was behind it. While some warned of the dangers of entering the "cemetery of empires," it seemed more like a war of retribution and seeking justice than an effort to build a nation.

However, inevitably, the progress of the mission was established.

After Bin Laden was persecuted in Pakistan in May 2011, and with Al Qaeda as a much diminished threat, politicians struggled to explain what American troops were struggling to achieve. More than 2,400 service members have died in combat since the invasion, according to the icasualties.org website. Neither Mr. Obama nor Mr. Trump could present a plausible case that after almost two decades, the United States had a role to play that was not to shore up a weak democracy.

For a while, at least, it seems likely that this role will continue.

The agreement signed on Saturday, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo overseeing the moment but without signing it himself, will initially reduce US troop levels to around 8,600 from approximately 12,000 now. That is almost exactly where they were three years ago, at the end of Obama's term. That is the minimum number of Special Operations forces, intelligence officers and support and security personnel that the Pentagon and C.I.A. We believe that it is necessary to maintain the capital, Kabul, to fight the militants of the Islamic State and to advise an Afghan army that remains, at best, a fractured and inconsistent combat force after almost two decades of training and billions of dollars in US and NATO investments.