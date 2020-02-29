Afghans react to the agreement between the United States and the Taliban: a mixture of hope and fear | Afghanistan News

%MINIFYHTMLc1fdb5cf5436b902439e33b4ca25275c11% %MINIFYHTMLc1fdb5cf5436b902439e33b4ca25275c12%

This is a momentous moment for Afghanistan.

Many still do not believe that what had been unthinkable is happening: the United States and the Taliban agree with each other.

%MINIFYHTMLc1fdb5cf5436b902439e33b4ca25275c13% %MINIFYHTMLc1fdb5cf5436b902439e33b4ca25275c14%

The United States and the Taliban will sign an agreement in Qatar that could lead to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

%MINIFYHTMLc1fdb5cf5436b902439e33b4ca25275c15% %MINIFYHTMLc1fdb5cf5436b902439e33b4ca25275c16%

Hoda Abdel-Hamid of Al Jazeera has been watching how people in Afghanistan feel about the agreement.