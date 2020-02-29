Adam Levine apologizes for the "unprofessional,quot; performance of Maroon 5 after receiving great criticism for disrespecting fans, being late and more.

After Maroon 5 was accused of being "unprofessional,quot; during his performance at a Music Festival in Chile, Adam Levine decided to apologize for the "mediocre,quot; show. This is what the singer had to say!

As you may have seen on Twitter, the band set a trend on Thursday night and it was not for good reasons.

It actually happened because their South American fans made it very clear that they were not happy with the disappointing concert at the Viña del Mar festival, a performance that was broadcast on national television.

The BBC reports that many of the spectators were very upset by Adam's attitude towards the crowd at the festival.

The concert goers were nicknamed The Monster due to the fact that they tend to boo artists off stage.

Anyway, at the end of the day, Adam admitted that he did not give everything on stage and apologized to all attendees.

He came to social networks to write: ‘To be honest, there were some things that stopped me last night and I let them affect me. And it impacted how I was behaving on stage, which is not professional and I apologize for that. I struggled a lot and sometimes it's really for me to mask the fight. That's why I let them down and I apologize. "

He emphasized that while he was dealing with some things, fans deserve to hear an explanation of such failed performances, that's why he shared this statement.

Then he praised the festival and said it is a "prestigious and surprising,quot; show for which the entire band is a part.

In addition, he promised that during his next South American show, he will "be completely destroyed,quot;, compensating everyone.

Meanwhile, there are many fans who want him to apologize for being 15 or more minutes late on stage.

This led television presenters Maria Luisa Godoy and Martin Càracamo to "complete for minutes that became eternal for those present," according to Chilean media CHV News.

As for the accusations that Levine was disrespectful to the crowd, it had to do with the fact that when they started singing his songs, he said, "Well, if you want to do my job, go ahead." Oh!



