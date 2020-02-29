Actor Nick Apollo Forte died at 81

Facebook

The actor known for his role in & # 39; Broadway Danny Rose & # 39; He died at his residence in Waterbury, Connecticut at the age of 81 this week on Wednesday, February 26.

Up News Info –

Singer actor Nick Apollo Forte He has died at 81.

The star, best known for her role as co-star in Woody Allenthe 1984 comedy "Broadway Danny Rose", he died at his home in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLcd68ce5886fcd05616f8b316a68ed73511% %MINIFYHTMLcd68ce5886fcd05616f8b316a68ed73512%

Forte began his career at age 15 before becoming a well-known cruise and cabaret singer, who toured the United States before being called by Woody to star in the film.

After the innovative role, he appeared in several talk shows and series, including "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson"Y"Ellen Burstyn's show"His most recent appearance on screen was like himself in the HBO series."Thousands of millions"in 2016.

Forte is survived by his 61-year-old wife, Rosalie, four daughters, three sons and a large extended family.