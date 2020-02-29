According to reports, the Patriots "show interest,quot; in free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota

The Patriots may be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason if Tom Brady goes free agency.

According to Pro Football Network, Marcus Mariota could be a potential replacement for Brady.

Tony Pauline reported this week to the NFL Combine that the Patriots are "showing interest,quot; in the free agent quarterback.

"Keep this in mind: with all the uncertainty surrounding Tom Brady, the New England Patriots are showing interest in being the free agent quarterback, Marcus Mariota," said Pauline. "The former first round selection is being courted by several teams that may have an open competition as quarterback."

This news comes immediately after ESPN's Jeff Darlington declared that "he would be surprised if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots," Thursday morning "Get up!"

Mariota, 26, won the Heisman Trophy in Oregon before the Tennessee Titans recruited him with the second overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Mariota has had a five-year career with the Titans. In 2018, he helped Tennessee break an eight-year playoff drought and take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.

But this season, Mariota was chosen in favor of Ryan Tannehill in Week 6 and did not start again as Tannehill led the Titans beyond the Patriots and the AFC Championship.

Like Brady, Mariota will be a free agent on March 18.

Pauline reported that Mariota is being "courted by several teams," but the Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts were the only teams mentioned in their report.