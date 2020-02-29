A man from New Jersey kidnaps his girlfriend and fires his gun on Instagram live!

A man from New Jersey faces multiple criminal charges today, after a video was released on Instagram Live, which seems to show him kidnapping and firing a gun at his girlfriend.

Here is the graphic video

The video has gone viral and has already been viewed more than 2,000,000 times.

In the video, a man, who is believed to be from New Jersey, holds a woman at gunpoint and forces her to say that she is willing to have her baby.

At first, the woman seems reluctant to accept having the gunman's son. But everything changed when the man shot in his direction.

The shot seems to have lost the woman's head in less than one foot.

Immediately after the gunman dropped the shot, the woman changed her entire behavior and agreed to have the son of the gunman. But the expression on his face says it all.

She is clearly terrified.

The video was cut at that point, so it is not clear if the woman is a continuous danger.

MTO News contacted the police in Jersey City, New Jersey (where it is believed that this video was taken). So far we have not received an answer.

