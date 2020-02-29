A blind brother and sister ski in the mountains at the USABA Winter Sports Festival in Breckinridge – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLcfd3f8c329a3d60c61c919924c4b8ee811% %MINIFYHTMLcfd3f8c329a3d60c61c919924c4b8ee812%

Brother and sister Logan, 8, and Zoe Galloway, 6, have congenital Leber amaurosis (ACL), a disease of retinal degeneration, which leaves them partially blind. As the disease progresses, it can leave people totally blind, usually around the age of 20. But this does not prevent them from spending a day on the slopes. The Galloways participated in the 11th Annual Winter Sports Festival of the Association of Blind Athletes of the United States (USABA) at the Breckenridge Ski Resort sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

%MINIFYHTMLcfd3f8c329a3d60c61c919924c4b8ee813% %MINIFYHTMLcfd3f8c329a3d60c61c919924c4b8ee814%

The four-day event hosted fifteen blind skiers and snowboarders ages 6 to 55, including several military veterans who were able to ski and snowboard with the help of the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center (BOEC) that provided instructors and guides Adapted skiing trained. According to a press release, the USABA is a community organization of the United States Olympic Committee. Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit human services organization whose mission is to expand the potential of people with disabilities and special needs through meaningful, educational and inspiring outdoor experiences.