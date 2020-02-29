A 51-year-old woman dies in a Grapevine accident after the car goes to the red light – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 51-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle accident after a driver ran a red light in Grapevine on Saturday morning.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. on February 29, Elvira Soreque-Bautista was traveling west through Hall Johnson through the intersection of William D. Tate, when the driver of a Mercedes passed a red light and crashed into it.

The Soreque-Bautista vehicle overturned on impact and landed on the side of the north-facing road of William D. Tate. She was transported to a nearby hospital, but shortly after she died from her injuries.

Investigators are reviewing evidence and no charges have been filed at this time.