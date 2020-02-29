56-year-old man killed in accident on Highway 36 in Maplewood – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 56-year-old man died Friday in an accident on Highway 36.

According to investigators, a 2003 Ford Focus was hit by a van and was hit by the rear. The Focus then lost control and rolled, landing on its roof in the right lane of the road.

The accident occurred near the intersection of the road with Arcade Street in Maplewood.

The murdered driver was identified as J. Buyamah Cooke of Oakdale.