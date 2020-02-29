50 Cent uses R. Kelly to make a callous joke about Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, Zaya. Has the actor of The Power gone too far?

Although people are used to 50 Cent controlling different people on social networks, it seems that the rapper's last joke may have crossed a line, and is now under violent reaction.

According to reports, the artist of "In Da Club,quot; went too far, since his last blow was to joke about the transgender daughter of Dwyane Wade, Zaya and R. Kelly.

50 Cent went to Instagram to share an image, which was later deleted, that showed Kelly asking, "I heard you now had a daughter,quot; to the 38-year-old retired professional basketball player who responds by threatening the dishonored R,amp;B tycoon with "U touch her And I will kill you.

It seems that the 44-year-old man Power The producer was quite entertained with his joke, as he titled his publication with the statement "LOL NOW NOW SOME T-FUN,quot;

However, most Instagram users did not share the enthusiasm of 50 Cent and condemned him for his callous post, and some rushed to defend Zaya for his bravery.

Allegedly, the brutal joke refers to the fact that the 53-year-old artist "I think I can fly,quot; is currently facing numerous accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior, organized crime, human trafficking and bribery of government officials.

In addition, the insensitive joke was also related to recent news about the fact that Wade revealed that his 12-year-old son now identifies himself as a woman.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres showWade explained that he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were the proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community, who took their responsibilities very seriously and were trying to give their children the best possible feedback.

Wade confessed: “This is his life every day. This is not a game for us. It's about protecting your heart, and it's about protecting your joy, and to do that, we have to support it. "

He added: "I don't think it's gay. That's how I identify myself. This is my gender identity. I identify myself as a young lady. I think I'm a straight trans (girl) because I like children."

The former athlete also said: "We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously," Wade told Ellen DeGeneres, adding that he and Union, 47, feel it is their job, since parents give your children the "best information we can,quot;. , the best feedback we can, and that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved in it. "

