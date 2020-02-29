5 in custody after armed robbery, Chase In Dallas overnight – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A robbery call led to a police chase that ended at West Oak Cliff overnight.

It started shortly before 1:00 a.m. in the 4600 block of Monarch Street.

When Dallas police officers arrived there, they found victims who said three people armed with guns and a shotgun approached them.

The suspects pointed their guns at the victims and demanded that they lie on the ground with their two young children, police said.

Then, the suspects took the belongings of the victims and left in the victims' vehicle.

A short time later, agents were able to ping one of the victim's cell phones near the Kiest Boulevard and Polk Street area.

Officers assigned to the Central Patrol Division's CRT / Deployment team went to that area and found the suspects who were still driving the victim's vehicle in the 1100 block of Kiest Boulevard.

Officers attempted to make a high-risk traffic stop, but the suspects took off.

It ended at 1038 North Tatum Avenue after a long chase.

Julián Aguilar, 18, Valerie Gutiérrez, 18 and three minors, were arrested.

The victims recovered their belongings and their vehicle.