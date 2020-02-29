4 cruise passengers taken to area hospitals for diseases not related to the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – On Friday night, Princess Esmeralda arrived at the port hours before her scheduled arrival.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department said it received a call for help just before 8 p.m., deploying four ambulances on Pier 93.

When the paramedics arrived, two people had suffered unknown injuries on the ship and two others suffered unknown diseases. Those four patients were transferred to nearby hospitals without lights or sirens.

The ship has doctors and medical personnel on board.

According to the Princess Cruises website, the ship was scheduled to return tomorrow from a 28-day trip to Hawaii and the South Pacific and the diseases were not related to the Coronavirus.

Los Angeles port police said all the remaining passengers stayed on the ship overnight because they cannot get off without going through customs, which will not have staff until the morning.

Port police said the cruise will return to the sea tomorrow as scheduled.

The request for comments from the cruise line was not immediately returned.