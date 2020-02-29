4 Conclusions of the USA UU. Deal with the Taliban

DOHA, Qatar – The agreement just signed by the US and Taliban negotiators paves the way for direct negotiations between the insurgents and other Afghans, including the country's government, on a political future after the United States ends its military presence. Negotiations could also lead to a ceasefire.
These are the main points of the agreement and a look at how events could unfold.
A gradual withdrawal of US troops will begin.
The United States agreed to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan in exchange for Taliban guarantees that it will deny refuge to terrorist groups such as al Qaeda.
At this time, the United States has about 13,000 troops in the country, below 100,000 at the peak of the war almost a decade ago. They have the support of several thousand NATO allies.
The two parties agreed to a gradual withdrawal based on the conditions for 14 months. In the first phase, around 5,000 troops will leave within 135 days. During the gradual withdrawal, the Taliban and the Afghan government would have to reach a more concrete agreement to share power. That timeframe would give the government coverage of US military protection while negotiating.
The Taliban promised to break with the terrorist groups.
The United States invaded Afghanistan because the Taliban government had given refuge to Al Qaeda, which carried out the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
Over the years, even when Al Qaeda has been decimated by years of US military operations, the Taliban refused to publicly reject the group, which still promises loyalty to the Taliban's supreme leader. As part of the agreement, the Taliban pledge to break with al Qaeda and other terrorist groups and prevent them from using Afghan territory to carry out attacks against the United States and its allies.
The United States and the Taliban will establish a joint monitoring body in Qatar, where their negotiations have been conducted, to assess the progress of the commitments.
The United States also pledged to work to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners, held by the Afghan government, and 1,000 from the Afghan side before March 10, before the Afghan parties sit down to negotiate directly. The United States will also review the sanctions it has on the Taliban members and begin diplomatic efforts with the United Nations to eliminate the sanctions.
Complicated conversations between Afghans are as follows.
The agreement between the United States and the Taliban unlocks a difficult but crucial next step: negotiations between the Taliban and other Afghans, including the government, on the future distribution of power. Those conversations are expected to begin soon, within 10 days or so.
But the Taliban, who led most of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 before being overthrown by the US military invasion, refuse to recognize the democratic government of Afghanistan. The aim of his insurgency has been to return to power and establish a government based on his vision of Islam.
Other important problems, including women's rights and civil liberties, are also at stake. Many Afghan women have expressed concern that they have been marginalized from the process and fear that the protections created for them in the past 18 years may be negotiated by the Taliban ultraconservative movement.
Divisions within Afghanistan will complicate the negotiations. The democratic side has been bitterly divided by a disputed election, with the main contender declaring that he would form his own government after President Ashraf Ghani won a second term.
The agreement is linked to reducing bloodshed immediately.
During much of the negotiation process, the US side demanded a ceasefire that could stop the bloodshed, in which dozens of people die daily, and create space for conversations about the country's future. With violence as their main influence, the Taliban rejected that demand in the early stages of the talks, saying they were willing to discuss it only in negotiations with other Afghans once the United States promised to withdraw its troops.
Finally, the two sides found a compromise: a significant "reduction of violence,quot; that would not be called a ceasefire. The signing of the agreement was conditional on a seven-day trial of that reduction in violence, which officials said worked to a great extent. The attacks in Afghanistan, which would normally be 50 to 80 on a given day, fell to less than a dozen.
Violence reduction is expected to continue in the next phase of the process, until the two Afghan parties can agree to a more comprehensive ceasefire.