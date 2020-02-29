4 Conclusions of the USA UU. Deal with the Taliban

DOHA, Qatar – The agreement just signed by the US and Taliban negotiators paves the way for direct negotiations between the insurgents and other Afghans, including the country's government, on a political future after the United States ends its military presence. Negotiations could also lead to a ceasefire.

These are the main points of the agreement and a look at how events could unfold.

A gradual withdrawal of US troops will begin.

The United States agreed to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan in exchange for Taliban guarantees that it will deny refuge to terrorist groups such as al Qaeda.

At this time, the United States has about 13,000 troops in the country, below 100,000 at the peak of the war almost a decade ago. They have the support of several thousand NATO allies.

The two parties agreed to a gradual withdrawal based on the conditions for 14 months. In the first phase, around 5,000 troops will leave within 135 days. During the gradual withdrawal, the Taliban and the Afghan government would have to reach a more concrete agreement to share power. That timeframe would give the government coverage of US military protection while negotiating.