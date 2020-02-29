& # 39; Hawaii Five-0 & # 39; will conclude after 10 seasons

CBS

In a statement about the end of the series, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl says: "We cannot be more proud of its quality, longevity and we are grateful for the passionate devotion of the fans it inspired."

The "Hawaii Five-0"the restart is ready to end at the end of its current tenth season.

The hit crime drama series, starring Alex O & # 39; Loughlin Y Scott Caan as workgroup partners Steve McGarrett and Danny Williams will conclude with a two-hour end in April, Deadline reports.

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, which produces the program, says: "It's never easy to say goodbye to a successful franchise that continued the legacy of the original with such distinction while establishing its own characteristic style."

"Since the first episode, & # 39; Hawaii Five-0 & # 39; has been a great success for us … We cannot be more proud of its quality, longevity and we are grateful for the passionate devotion of the fans it inspired" .

Developed by Peter M. Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, the series was launched in 2010 as a reimagining of Leonard Freeman's classic police procedure, "Hawaii Five-O," which was originally aired for 12 seasons until 1980 with Jack lord as McGarrett and James MacArthur Like Williams