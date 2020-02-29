3 injured, 2 critically in apparent explosion in downtown Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least three people were injured in an apparent explosion on Saturday afternoon that caused a fire in a single-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.
LAFD says it took 140 firefighters a little over an hour to extinguish the fire, which occurred in a one-story building at 743 S Kohler Street. Firefighters were able to avoid fire damage in adjacent adjacent businesses.
The victims, all adult men, were transported to area hospitals. Two are in critical condition with severe burns, the third has unspecified injuries and was transported in good condition, according to LAFD. Crews will be active on the scene for several hours and the department is asking the public to stay away from the area until operations are completed.
your @LAFD will be active in the scene of the #KohlerFire for many hours. Please avoid proximity until #LAFD The operations are complete.
You can view images of incidents, videos and conversations in @LAFDTalk
A post-fire report will be published later at https://t.co/f3UdyA8w18 https://t.co/o89DTL0fiB
– LAFD (@LAFD) February 29, 2020
#LAFD #Video from February 29, 2020 #Explosion with #Fire in 700 blocks from Kohler Street in downtown #The Angels #DTLA known as the #KohlerFire
ℹ️: Source of information https://t.co/P6DEKBKghO
📹: @LAFD – Licensed Creative Commons: public domain pic.twitter.com/dRacrcu2Z2
– LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) February 29, 2020
%MINIFYHTML6150df5cd9d2142b16dc8fc80f09645713%