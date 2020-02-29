3 injured, 2 critically in apparent explosion in downtown Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least three people were injured in an apparent explosion on Saturday afternoon that caused a fire in a single-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

LAFD says it took 140 firefighters a little over an hour to extinguish the fire, which occurred in a one-story building at 743 S Kohler Street. Firefighters were able to avoid fire damage in adjacent adjacent businesses.

The victims, all adult men, were transported to area hospitals. Two are in critical condition with severe burns, the third has unspecified injuries and was transported in good condition, according to LAFD. Crews will be active on the scene for several hours and the department is asking the public to stay away from the area until operations are completed.