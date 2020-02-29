3 conclusions of Bruins 4-0 victory over the islanders

%MINIFYHTML0256576145587ab37a8d96a47f7b7eae11% %MINIFYHTML0256576145587ab37a8d96a47f7b7eae12%

The Bruins sat and waited while the New York Islanders withdrew No. 91 from Butch Goring in a pregame ceremony at the renovated Nassau Coliseum (now known as NYCB Live). However, it didn't take them long to find their rhythm.

%MINIFYHTML0256576145587ab37a8d96a47f7b7eae13% %MINIFYHTML0256576145587ab37a8d96a47f7b7eae14%

David Pastrnak added his 47th goal of the season, leader in the league, to put the Bruins into operation at 4:30 in the game. Bruce Cassidy's team relied on that account behind one of their best defensive efforts of the season, such as the goals of Matt Grzelcyk (at 13:10 of the opening stanza), Brad Marchand (at 11:06 of the third) and Charlie McAvoy. (5:20 after Marchand's count), and the exit of 25 saves from Tuukka Rask, culminated with a complete 4-0 victory.

%MINIFYHTML0256576145587ab37a8d96a47f7b7eae15% %MINIFYHTML0256576145587ab37a8d96a47f7b7eae16% David Pastrnak with his 47th of the year to open the scoring against the islanders!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/MbkOJq9kgx – Hockey Daily 365 (@ HockeyDaily365) February 29, 2020

"We had everyone involved," Marchand told Sophia Jurkstowicz of NESN after the game. "Not only did we trust the strikers or simply the,quot; D ", but everyone involved came in and out of the area. So it was very difficult for them to contain us, and we had a very good game."

The Bruins, league leaders, kept their seven-point lead over Lightning intact, following Tampa Bay's victory over Calgary, in Tuesday's clash in Central Florida. This is what we learned from Boston's tenth consecutive victory over the islanders.

Boston D flourished at both ends of the ice.

Long Island's own Charlie McAvoy sends fans of the islanders home early 4-0 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/T6OndA5vPw – Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 29, 2020

The Bruins only allowed 25 shots on target, but they still had work to do. His only criticism of Saturday's inclination, if you want to call it that, were his frequent trips to the criminal area.

However, the Bruins' short-hand unit only allowed seven power play shots on the net and ended the six power play opportunities of the Islands. On top of that, they rarely allowed secondary scoring opportunities in both special teams and in uniform strength games.

This allowed the Boston blue-liners to make a quick transition of the disc through the ice for their offensive configuration. They also thrived on their disk possessions at the other end of the ice. Four of Boston's six defenders recorded one point in the victory, led by McAvoy's three-point outing, with one goal and two assists, and Torey Krug's two assistants.

“When you play defensively, you get more offensive opportunities, not only for us but for the strikers. You can push the disc forward and you can be the second wave of attack, "Krug told reporters." I think we all focus first on our end of the ice, and then we were lucky to contribute to the other end. "

They still received some lucky bounces, including Grzelcyk's count bouncing on Johnny Boychuk's chest before heading to the disc hitting the net. But Boston D created its own breaks with one of its best defensive outings this year.

GOAL! 🚨 Matt Grzelcyk has a bit of luck to extend the advantage 🤷‍♂️#NHLBruins two#Islands 0 0 pic.twitter.com/9rgMYuS5kW – Boston Bruins in CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) February 29, 2020

Brad Marchand and Leo Komarov renewed acquaintances.

Do you remember when Marchand licked the players just two years ago? Well, Leo Komarov had a first-hand account of that on more than one occasion, including the Bruins-Leafs first round series two years ago.

The league ended Marchand's pranks in the next round. Komarov signed with the islanders in the offseason of 2018 and avoided any incident with Marchand for the most part in the last two years.

That was until Saturday. And no, Marchand didn't get a kiss on Komarov this time, but he waved the veteran early enough during the third period.

Brad Marchand will end up causing Leo Komarov to literally go crazy pic.twitter.com/yX90GxJU5H – Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) February 29, 2020

As the 20-minute stretch progressed, Komarov ran to Patrice Bergeron, Marchand's long-time linemate. Pastrnak even entered to protect the duo, only to receive less than two minutes for roughing.

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak take turns going after Leo Komarov pic.twitter.com/B4jnyXsmFb – Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) February 29, 2020

The islanders entered on Saturday with the first wild card spot in the East. The Bruins are likely to face the second wild card team of the conference, except for a collapse.

The two teams finished their regular season series on Saturday, however, they could very well see each other again in the spring. And we are sure that Marchand and Komarov will have some exchanges in any potential confrontation.

The Bruins quickly changed things after a two-game skid.

The Bruins had a bad smell at the end of their swing in western Canada in Vancouver. They continued with an uninspiring loss for Flames at home one day after the exchange deadline.

During the last week, Cassidy began playing with her lineup with Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase arriving from Anaheim. He will probably make more adjustments before settling for his four forward trios and his three defensive pairs from now until mid-April.

Even with all the changes in the lineup, including the sitting of Anders Bjork in favor of Karson Kuhlman on Saturday, the Bruins have recovered very well in the last two games.

David Krejci, now skating with Ritchie and Kase, provoked the Bruins against the stars after their rare fight two nights ago. Cassidy's squad followed him with a stellar effort against a defensive islander.

"I think they realized they weren't playing their best on those two nights (against Vancouver and Calgary)," Cassidy told Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley of NESN. "We faced Dallas again in a good and tough game, and we knew we were getting a good defensive team (in the Islanders) and we responded again."

The recovery efforts are a testament to Cassidy's success behind the Boston bank. The Bruins have achieved some impressive victories after a defeat, singular or consecutive, and hope to keep this trend on track for a tough three-game week with a couple of clashes against the Lightning and another with a desperate group of Florida Panthers.