2020 Daily Trail Markers: South Carolina's primary eve edition

After months of telephone banking / text messaging, door knocking and politicking of Democratic presidential contenders, South Carolina voters will cast their final votes on Saturday at the state’s Democratic primary. Two months in 2020, after three states have intervened, Bernie Sanders He has become the favorite, winning both Nevada and New Hampshire, and getting the most votes in Iowa (although he entered slightly behind Pete Buttigieg in delegates) Nevada assemblies were the first proof of the attractiveness of candidates for minority voters, given their significant Hispanic population. Sanders was the most popular candidate among Latino voters, according to Up News Info News entry polls.

But in South Carolina, candidates like Biden and Tom Steyer expect victories in the state. LaCrai Mitchell campaign reporter reports that Registered Republicans may also vote due to the state's open primaries, which means that all registered voters in South Carolina can participate in the primaries of either party, regardless of their political affiliation.

Karen Martin, organizer of the Spartanburg Tea Party, leads Trump 229 (February 229), an effort that uses social media and word of mouth to encourage Republicans to vote for Bernie Sanders on Saturday. Biden has led the race in South Carolina. Martin said his small group hoped to gain enough support for Sanders to place him in the first place, above Joe Biden, who has been maintaining a diminishing advantage in the state. Martin and his group say they are really pushing for closed primary elections in the state, which would mean that only registered party members can vote in their party's primary. The interruption of the process, he suggested, could move the state to close its primaries. Up News Info News also spoke with the leaders of the county Democratic Party who are less concerned that the effort "sabotages,quot; the Democratic primary. "Many former Republicans plan to vote for Democrats this time, not to sabotage them, but because they really believe that a Democratic candidate is the best to choose this November," said Charleston County Democratic Party President Colleen Condon.

Find more than Mitchell about the history of state primaries, campaigns and why all this matters here.

OF THE CANDIDATES

BERNIE SANDERS

For the first time in the election campaign, Sanders pulled out the coronavirus This morning in St. George, South Carolina, and he did it to stab President Trump, he reports Up News Info News campaign reporter Cara Korte. "Everyone knows there is a coronavirus spreading throughout the world," Sanders said. "One would think that he would have a president of the United States at the helm, working with scientists from all over the world, bringing people together to discover how we are going to face this crisis." The senator continued: "He is here in South Carolina, he doesn't even have opposition in the Republican primaries, "Sanders said." How pathetic and petty can it be? "He asked. Sanders made a direct challenge to the president, saying:" Hello, Mr. Trump, why don't you worry about the coronavirus instead of interrupting the Democratic primary here in South Carolina?" At the beginning of the demonstration, Sanders described the president as fraud and invoked President Abraham Lincoln saying: "You can fool all people sometimes and some people all the time, but you can't cheat all people all the time." time."

In addition, Sanders criticized the billionaire class, Mike Bloomberg and his fellow Democratic candidates for raising funds for the campaign. It is not uncommon for Sanders to make fun of the rich. On Saturday, he told the crowd gathered in St. George that billionaires "are not evil, they are ignorant." "They have no idea … They don't know what happens in the real world," Sanders said. A voter called Sanders' attention in a discussion about his educational plan. This woman said she was a teacher and has three additional jobs to survive, including driving for Uber and working as a barista. "What you just described is a national misfortune," Sanders said.

In Bloomberg, Sanders referred to Bloomberg's defense of his wealth during the Up News Info News debate. On Tuesday night, Bloomberg said he worked hard to acquire his wealth. Sanders turned around to wake up the crowd and, in a moment, exclaimed: "The same goes for everyone else in the United States. Unless I am wrong, most of you have not seen a $ 15 billion increase in his wealth in the last 3 years. " Extending criticism, Sanders referred to Super PAC opponents and mocked the rich for being against his campaign. Finally, Sanders, while listing elements of his agenda, joked that his ideas were "radical,quot; and sarcastically referred to them as "communism."

PETE BUTTIGIEG

After finishing strong in Iowa and New Hampshire, Pete Buttigieg still faces considerable winds against in appealing to black voters as the electoral calendar moves to South Carolina and the Super Tuesday states, reports Up News Info News campaign reporter Jack Turman.

Buttigieg frequently argued in the election campaign that a good performance in Iowa and New Hampshire, which are mostly white, would demonstrate their ability to win. And winning, he reasoned, would give credibility to his candidacy in states with more minority voters, including the next two to vote, Nevada and South Carolina. On New Hampshire's primary day, he told Up News Info News that he had heard from voters in those states that they wanted to see a candidate prove that he or she can win. "I think there will be a level of clarity when we leave New Hampshire, where campaigns like mine that need to go out and gain support and show that we have the right message have a new opportunity to do so and are getting a second look from voters who really they weren't tuning in long before, "Buttigieg said.

But the young former mayor of South Bend did not get much of the first two states, finishing third in Nevada, behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. The disastrous handling of the Iowa Democratic Committee of its assemblies earlier this month was not useful for Buttigieg. His prolonged delay in reporting the results denied Buttigieg a boost after his end at the top of the field. Upon entering South Carolina, you are surveying further back, with 10% support in the most recent Up News Info News survey.

MIKE BLOOMBERG

While campaigning in Houston, Bloomberg criticized Trump about his response to the coronavirus, he reports Up News Info News campaign journalist Tim Perry. Bloomberg said the president had cut funds for the Centers for Disease Control and fired the White House team in charge of the pandemics. "He predicted that all this would end in two months," Bloomberg said. "But the president is not a scientist. (That's a good way of saying it.) He doesn't even believe in science!" Bloomberg, while mayor, had to deal with the outbreak of swine flu in 2009 and the West Nile virus in 2012. He told Judy Woodruff of PBS "NewsHour,quot; that when he was mayor, "he had a person, a whole department that it was there to address problems like swine flu and the air after September 11, when people breathed that air. "

STATE BY STATE

SOUTH CAROLINA

On the eve of the South Carolina primary, President Trump is organizing a campaign rally in North Charleston Early primary state counterprogramming occurs amid growing fears about the threat of the coronavirus and the worst Wall Street week since 2008, Up News Info News Campaign reporter Nicole Sganga reports. Mr. Trump's Friday night rally at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center will begin at 7 p.m. Campaign officials expect to fill 13,000 seats in the arena.

The president appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus task force on Wednesday following the "community spread,quot; warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Up News Info News reports in the United States that at least 62 people were being treated by COVID-19 as of Thursday, most of them evacuated from Asia.

Democratic rivals and presidential contenders, including Sanders, Biden and Steyer, have pointed to Trumps' response to COVID-19 in recent days, while campaigning in South Carolina. On Thursday, Steyer called the administration's response to the pandemic "dramatically inadequate and incompetent," at a campaign rally in North Charleston, Mitchell reports.

TEXAS

A new survey by Univision News and the Center for Mexican-American Studies at the University of Houston shows Sanders leading in Texas just four days before the state's primary on Super Tuesday, reports Adam Brewster, Up News Info News campaign reporter. Sanders led the poll with 26% of likely Democratic voters who said they planned to support him. They were followed by Biden (20%), Bloomberg (20%), Warren (11%) and Buttigieg (6%). The rest were from the countryside they were all at 2% or less. The survey was conducted from February 21 to 26 with a margin of error of +/- 4.3%. He also analyzed the preference of Latino voters, who represent 30% of eligible voters in Texas with information on Pew Research. 31% said they planned to support Sanders, followed by Bloomberg (23%), Biden (19%), Warren (8%) and Buttigieg (5%). The rest was less than 5%. The margin of error for that section was +/- 5.5%. Regarding the main problems for Latino voters: reducing health care costs was the main priority (35%), followed by improving wages (23%), creating more jobs (18%), protecting the rights of migrants (16%), stop racist attacks against immigrants and Latinos (11%) and reduce taxes (10%).

CALIFORNIA

In the Golden State, two new polls showed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with big clues, they report Up News Info News Musadiq Bidar campaign reporters Y Alex Tin. A CNN poll on Friday shows Sanders leading with 35%, followed by Warren with 14% and Biden with 13%, Bloomberg with 12% and Buttigieg with 7%, to complete the top five. The University of California Berkeley also launched a new survey on Friday that shows Sanders ahead of the group by a large margin. In that survey, Sanders leads with 34% support, followed by Warren with 17%, Bloomberg with 12% and Buttigieg with 11%. Biden ranks fifth with 8%.

California's first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, an award-winning filmmaker and coveted campaign support, announced Friday that she will support Warren. In a video posted on his Twitter account, Siebel Newsom said Warren "is the brightest person in the room and really cares about each and every one of you." Siebel Newsom urged voters to "think about their wives, their mothers, their sisters and their daughters. Vote your conscience, not what the experts and billionaires are telling you to do."

As of Friday afternoon, more than 3 million voters had mailed their ballots, according to Political Data Inc. More than 16 million ballots, more than 7 million to Democrats, were mailed to voters this year. Several candidates are expected to campaign in California in the next five days as Super Tuesday approaches. Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg, Biden, Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard have planned events from now on.

IN THE $$$

ADS EXPENSES

Candidates and external groups are on track to have spent more than $ 1 billion in the 2020 race for Super Tuesday, with Bloomberg contributing about half of that sum. According to Kantar / CMAG, the billionaire businessman will have spent more than $ 500 million before March 3 on his unorthodox offer for the White House. According to Sarah Ewall-Wice, associate producer of the political unit of Up News Info News, he is the only candidate in the presidential race that currently passes in all the states of Super Tuesday with only a few days before the primaries there and his enormous tour of delegates. The only other candidate who is approaching is Sanders, who has bought ads in all states, except in his home state of Vermont.

Sanders, however, does not approach Bloomberg in terms of how much he is spending in those states. Bloomberg is spending almost $ 167 million on television and radio ads in the Super Tuesday states. In total, Sanders is spending approximately $ 16.5 million.

Other candidates who have made ad purchases in the Super Tuesday states include Steyer with $ 42 million ($ 35 million in California alone), Klobuchar with $ 4.5 million so far, Buttigieg with almost $ 2.2 million, Warren with almost $ 2 million and Biden with almost $ 1.5 million. Gabbard has spent less than $ 150,000. The large sum of all Democratic presidential candidates in the Super Tuesday states in advertising spending amounts to approximately $ 236 million so far, but there are still four days left. Several candidates are also receiving outside help from outside groups, including the Persistent PAC that supports Warren and has spent more in the Super Tuesday states, the Kitchen Table Conversations PAC that supports Klobuchar is spending at least $ 750,000 in the states Super Tuesday and the progressive group VoteVets that Admits Buttigieg is placing ads in states like California.