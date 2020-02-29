1More true review of ANC wireless headphones: excellent features, not so good fit

1More is a smaller brand of headphones that is behind some of the best mid-range wired headphones available. Now, as the headphone market continues to run away from everything that looks like a cable, 1More runs alongside them. Last year, he announced his first pair of true wireless headphones, and now he has a noise canceling model. They are the 1More True wireless ANC headphones with the appropriate title and are now available for $ 199.99.

Producing a pair of headphones with great sound cable is one thing, but true wireless headphones, particularly those that cancel out noise, are much more complicated. A good fit and a strong connection are essential, and that is even before you face the challenges of including good quality audio and noise cancellation in a small package.

1More's debut wireless noise canceling wireless headphones do a good job in many of these areas, and do so while sounding good. I discovered that they had a slightly fussy setting that made them inappropriate to use if I moved a lot, but there is a lot I like here.

1More true wireless ANC headphones have a fairly enviable list of specifications that meets almost all the requirements for a pair of true wireless headphones. They can be charged through its USB-C port or wirelessly. They have active noise cancellation, as well as a direct access mode for when you need to hear what is happening around you. You can use the headphones together or use one individually (although you cannot connect to two devices at the same time). Support AptX and AAC audio codecs.

The controls on the headphones seem a bit unusual at first, but I was very happy with them once I discovered how they work. Touch controls control noise cancellation. Double-tap to scroll through the four modes, which include the two ANC levels of the headphones, an environmental transfer mode and a mode where everything is turned off. Meanwhile, a single physical button on each headset handles playback and volume control. A single press on the left or right hearing aid adjusts the volume up or down, a long press jumps forward or backward, and pressing twice on each side stops what you are hearing.

The controls work well when you use both headphones, but are more limited when you only use one at a time. (Good luck to skip a track when you only wear the left handset). There is no option to customize the controls in the complementary 1More application (completely optional).

1The headphones are designed to turn on and pair automatically when put into your ears. I found that this worked about a third of the time. When that was not the case, I could generally make the headphones come alive by pressing and holding the play / pause button to turn them on manually. However, there were other times when I had to pair them again with my phone to make them work. It is not unusual to have to solve real wireless headphone problems from time to time, but 1More headphones sometimes became frustrating.

1More says he should get between five and six hours of headphone playback, depending on whether he has noise cancellation enabled or not, and the case will give him an additional 13 to 16 hours. That's a little more than you will get from Apple's AirPods Pro and more or less in line with Sony's WF-100XM3 headphones. I discovered that I had more than enough battery life for my needs, and the battery case was compact enough to fit in my pockets perfectly.

They come with many ear tip sizes, but they never fit perfectly

However, I had a problem with the adjustment of the 1More headphones or, more specifically, with the correct headset. The adjustment is something very personal, and it is impossible to say for how many people this can be a problem. However, despite spending a good half hour trying multiple combinations of ear tips and silicone wing sizes (1More offers seven different types of the first and four of the last), I could never get the right headset to feel well adjusted . I knew a better fit was possible because the left hearing aid was offering me exactly that, but it was not possible in my right ear for any reason. Eventually, I found a combination that worked, but it never felt safe enough to use while riding a bike, for example (the headphones don't have an official IP rating, but 1More tells me they should be able to handle the use of the gym).

Like other headphones, the 1More True Wireless ANC has an environmental transfer mode. But while Sony's implementation allows you to quickly turn it on to hear things like train announcements, 1More seems to be designed to stay permanently. It takes a little while to activate it, since you first have to go through the other modes, which means that you will not turn it on to listen to an announcement.

Overall, I was happy with the noise canceling performance of the 1More headphones. It has two different levels to choose from, and you can go through them with a double tap on any of the headphones. 1More says that the first ANC level will filter noise up to 35 dB in volume, while level two offers a slightly reduced rate of up to 20 dB. In practice, I never found the need to use the second mode. In general, it worked well to cancel the roar of the London Underground, although there were a couple of times when the mode failed momentarily when things got especially noisy.

The sound quality of the 1More True wireless ANC headphones differs greatly depending on whether you have noise cancellation enabled or disabled, and even differs between the two different levels. Leave ANC off and you will face a fairly neutral sound signature. The sound separation is good, and if you listen to complicated pieces of music, every part of the sound stage is heard loud and clear. However, the bass is a bit quiet in relation to the rest of the sound, which can make things feel a little lifeless at times.

Turn on ANC, and the bass level increases dramatically. In fact, when you hear the two modes side by side, it almost sounds like there is too serious when noise cancellation is enabled. But the more I listened to the headphones in ANC mode, the more I liked what they did to my favorite music, with a warm sound signature that was never too overwhelming. If you are someone who likes a completely neutral sound, then it may not be for you, but it suits my tastes well.

1More is currently in the process of adjusting this in a future software update. This will reduce the bass output while the headphones are in their ANC and passthrough modes, to offer a sound signature that is more similar to when ANC is turned off. However, the update was not available while I was testing the headphones, and 1More could not tell me when it is likely to arrive.

Then there is the quality of the microphone, with which I had no problem. I made some calls from noisy streets, and the person I was talking to never had trouble understanding me. People said it sounded farther from the microphone, but the sound quality was still useful and they would not have thought about questioning how the call was being made.

The question about sound quality leaves the conclusion of this review in a somewhat difficult position because, although I like how the ANC 1More True Wireless headphones sound at this time with their ANC turned on, this could change in the future. 1More says it will not be possible to keep the original sound signature.

1 More True Wireless ANCs are a good pair of headphones as long as it is someone who likes to play the bass side a little. They are full of nice quality of life features, such as USB-C and wireless charging, and it's good to have the flexibility to use only one at a time. However, it was annoying to have to solve connectivity problems as often as I did, and I would have liked them to fit better. If you need all the features offered by these headphones, it may be a price worth paying, but if you are willing to support a pair of headphones with slightly lower specifications, the Jabra Elite 75T headphones are a more reliable option.