15 years shot dead at his grandfather's funeral! (Video graphic)

Terrance Jackson, a 15-year-old defensive end at Deerfield Beach High School, died Wednesday. He was shot and killed in an act of senseless violence while attending his grandfather's funeral.

Here is the video: we warn you that it is graphic

According to police, a family fight broke out at the funeral of RC Taylor, the victim's grandfather. Police believe the fight was over the earnings of Taylor's life insurance policy.

RC Taylor died of a heart attack on January 15 at age 70. It is believed that he maintained an important life insurance policy.

Police say RC Taylor's nephew Royce Freeman, 47, and Terrance had a physical altercation at the funeral. After the fight, Royce allegedly aimed a gun at the teenager and shot and killed him.

Then police say Derrick Peoples, 19, pulled out a gun and shot and killed Royce. A third gunman also fired at Royce's niece, Shanita Miller.

Royce and Terrence died at the scene.

