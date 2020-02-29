15 years shot dead at his grandfather's funeral! (Video graphic)

Bradley Lamb
Terrance Jackson, a 15-year-old defensive end at Deerfield Beach High School, died Wednesday. He was shot and killed in an act of senseless violence while attending his grandfather's funeral.

Here is the video: we warn you that it is graphic

According to police, a family fight broke out at the funeral of RC Taylor, the victim's grandfather. Police believe the fight was over the earnings of Taylor's life insurance policy.

