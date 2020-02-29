1 In serious condition, another arrested after a Dallas shooting – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is in serious condition while another is in jail after a shooting in Dallas on Friday morning, police said.

At approximately 10 a.m. on February 28, police responded to a shooting call in block 14600 of Lasater Road. When the officers arrived, they found a black man who suffered a gunshot wound.

The individual was transported shortly to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Witnesses at the scene stated that the individual was shot during a shooting between him and the suspect.

Police said the suspect was arrested but his name has not yet been revealed. He will face an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon.