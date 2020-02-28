Zoe Kravitz checks a troll accusing her of doing something to her lips & # 39; natural & # 39 ;: She is black!

Instagram

The actress receives praise from other celebrities and fans for her new selfies on her Instagram account, but one person thinks that Zoe looks different.

Zoe Kravitz I will not hesitate to put someone in their place. The "Big little lies"Star recently responds to a troll who thinks he is surgically improving his lips in a recent Instagram post.

In that post, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz Y Lisa Bonet It looked stunning with a sequin top while promoting Rouge Pur Couture Slim Sheer Matte 102 + Natural Pink and Volupte Liquid Balm 1 from Yves Saint Laurent. "pre @ysl show vibes @yslbeauty Rouge Pur Couture Slim Sheer Matte 102 + Natural Pink and Volupte Liquid Balm 1", so Zoe captioned the photos on Wednesday, February 26.

The actress received praise from other celebrities and fans as a model. Emily Ratajkowski He called her the "prettiest." Meanwhile, someone talked about everything about her. "It's just your good gene that you have incredible skin like that or you have another secret that is what I need to know," the fan wrote in the comments section.

However, one person seemed to think that Zoe had something different, especially his lips. "Honey, what have you done with your beautiful natural lips?" asked the user, alluding that the star could do something to his plump lips. Putting things straight, Zoe quickly applauded, "these are my lips. All natural. The same as always."

Applauding his response, fans intervened when one said: "People act as if the angles do not change your appearance." One warned the troll: "Never play with black women like that!"

Unable to understand the troll, a fan said: "Yes, what is this person talking about? The lips have been the same in ALL his photos." Others thought that people seemed to "forget that she is black, not like them … is natural" with someone who qualifies the enemy as "intrusive and wrong."

Among the defensive comments, however, one responded quite sarcastically. "Because she doesn't consider herself black, people forget that she is black," the comment said.