Zion Williamson amplifies the wave of playoffs of the pelicans, but how high will they reach? The | NBA News

Zion Williamson has finally arrived. The New Orleans pelicans have increased. How high will they rise?

After sitting 44 games, Williamson is turning the playoff races of the Rookie of the Year and the Western Conference.

The calendar is about to pass to March, and the playoffs are in sight, the participants are almost blocked with two thirds of a season in the rearview mirror. But wait a minute! Here comes Zion Williamson and the pelicans to inject some unpredictability.

Yes, the teenager with the linebacker body and an abandoned team is suddenly the best bet to divert the attention of the NCAA March Madness tournament to the final place of the playoffs in the NBA Western Conference.

After missing the first 44 games of the regular season after arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in October, and the Pelicans pressing the brake pedal during his rehab, Zion finally draws on his name, he looks a lot like a player from Franchise in the making.















4:52



Quentin Richardson and Channing Frye discuss Zion Williamson's chances of winning the Rookie of the Year



Once it reaches the edge and ends, which is frequent, defenders are recommended to wear helmets. And although his mates are really fierce, his touch in the paint can also be as light as a grandmother's kiss. All this restless energy and production begins to announce its arrival, and the surprising thing is that a player with a minute restriction has not yet been completely unleashed.

"What Zion is doing is amazing," Pelicans owner Jrue Holiday said, "and we are waiting to see what comes next."

If the basketball gods feel guilty for punishing Williamson with that early injury and are willing to do things right, then Zion will win the Rookie of the Year despite his abbreviated calendar and the Pelicans will take the No. 8 playoff spot and They will give the world of basketball what it is. Wants: a destroyer of first-round standings against LeBron James and the Lakers.

Both are hopeful scenarios that border on realistic because circumstances are finally in favor of New Orleans.

After losing six of seven to start the season and then take their bumps during a run of 13 consecutive losses in December, the Pelicans are 19-11 since then. It had a lot to do with Brandon Ingram becoming an All-Star, but lately he has qualified as the second best player on the team, which most expected to happen eventually, but not so soon.

















0:15



Zion Williamson picked up a precise pass from Lonzo Ball before throwing a brutal two-handed blow against the Lakers.



From the moment Williamson stepped on the floor for his debut on January 22, Zion has impacted most of the games and has been the difference in more than a handful.

"I missed the first half (of the season), but it's fun to go out and be with my teammates," he said. "It's great. I'm just trying to improve on everything."

Meanwhile, control of the Memphis Grizzlies in the final place of the playoffs is greasy. Jaren Jackson Jr has a sore knee and will be reevaluated in a few weeks. Similarly, Brandon Clarke has a quadruple strain and needs at least a few weeks off. Those are two crucial members of the youth center that played Memphis all season and accelerated the club's rebuilding process.

The Grizzlies have a difficult calendar while the Pelicans are the easiest. For New Orleans, March brings two games each with Minnesota, Atlanta and Sacramento, with the Knicks and Magic released for convenience. There are also a couple of Pelicans vs Grizzlies games that could be decisive.

Essentially, these are two teams that tend in opposite directions; One is healthy and dotted with proven veterans who bring experience in big games, the other is reeling. The Pelicans have three return games with 14 to play; Trail Blazers and Spurs are also on the hunt.

Then there is the matter of the Rookie of the Year award, which was sent to the Grizzlies guard, Ja Morant, at Christmas, although now there is an interesting twist.

















2:53



NBA analyst Gametime Stan Van Gundy believes that Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have a legitimate hope of reaching the playoffs



If Zion stays at his current pace and the Pelicans take the last playoff spot of Morant and the Grizzlies, wouldn't that give voters reasons to reconsider?

There are no rules that indicate that a player must meet a minimum number of games to be considered for an important prize. The NBA only issues the ballots and allows voters to use their own criteria. Patrick Ewing once won the Rookie prize even though he played only 50 games. What is the limit, if any?

"Look," said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, "he is already one of the 10 best players in the West and I don't think there's any doubt about that. The amount of games he missed is probably a factor, but I do We believe he can defend his arguments if we continue to play at a high level and end up in the playoffs, even after he missed half of the season.

"You can see the impact it has had on our team. If you come back and add those lost games to the mix, we're not even having a conversation."

Zion is already famous for his smile, and that's all you get from this and other Zion-flavored themes. He has kept his interviews to a minimum and says little about himself. In the era of the brand and the blows to the chest, this general choice No. 1 is a refreshing change.

"This kid doesn't care about all that," Gentry said. "He's all about the team. He just wants to be one of the boys and do everything he can to help us win games. It's never about him, he doesn't want it to be him. That's not who he is."

















1:55



Zion Williamson made his way to a maximum of 28 points in the game to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a road victory over the Golden State Warriors



The pelicans take it easy with Zion by using a short leash, which only makes their performances even more impressive. He is averaging 23.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in just 28 minutes. That is an amazing amount of strength concentrated in a small sample size. Even better for the pelicans, they are already giving him the ball in great moments, proof that Zion has quickly won the team.

"His defense will also come," Gentry said. "With most young players, that's the main thing, improving defensively. It's a fast-paced game and the defensive part is where they have to make improvements. But there's a lot to like. It's a willing passer and will continue to get a idea of ​​what we are doing. Everything is a natural maturation process. "

This Sunday brings a rematch against LeBron and the Lakers; A few days ago, in his first encounter with LeBron, Zion scored 29 points. Zion has accumulated at least 20 in 11 of his 13 games and is the first rookie since Michael Jordan to score 20 in eight of his first 10 games. There is no doubt in the Pelicans dressing room.

















0:07



Ja Morant found a Zion Williamson on the rise for a one-handed alley hit in the Rising Star Game



"It has probably exceeded expectations," said guard JJ Redick. "It's incredibly efficient. It just has a high-level impact when you step on the floor. I'm not surprised by the impact, but how consistent it has been, which is obviously rare for a 19-year-old. Good head on his shoulders too, no it seems too affected by all the hype around it. "

Williamson scores most of his buckets in the paint even when he is shooting 41.7 percent from a three-point range. Listed at 285 pounds, it is blessed with a body that widens and the speed normally seen in players 100 pounds lighter. Williamson also exercises cunning skills in low positions. It is a nightmare showdown.

"What it brings to the table, efficiency and energy, and being able to do so with such force," Holiday said, "you just don't see that from many players. With the return of Zion, it facilitates the burden for Brandon." Zion is there. outside taking people's balls, bringing energy to the building with those mates and all the other things it does. "

Bridges can be classified into two categories: those with vertical elevation and those that are fast. Even with a 45-inch vertical that breaks Duke's record, Zion recovers remarkably, allowing him to collect his own lost shots for kicks.

Of course, those strong leaps are also viewed with skepticism by those who believe that Zion is more prone to injury due to them. The Pelicans monitor it differently than most players and the organization relies on its medical and performance staff, now considered one of the best in the league after a change of command.

For now, the Pelicans will continue to limit Zion's minutes to approximately 28 per game; That will change at some point.

















4:21



Shaquille O & # 39; Neal has been impressed by the general selection of Draft number 1, Zion Williamson, and says that the young star of the Pelicans is "very, very explosive."



"We are still in a position to think long-term with him," Gentry said. "We want to be able to have it for 15 years."

But first, the Pelicans are worried about the next 14 games. In December, they were watching the basement in the West, and now they can imagine playing at the end of April. With Ingram exploding, the Pelicans put aside their initial problems and remained in the mix while Zion rehabilitated, and this is his reward.

"Our group never splintered or fractured," Redick said. "As we approach the end of the season, there is definitely a sense of more meaning to each game. We are still in a hole that we dig. We still have work to do, but there is a sense of meaning and purpose."

Meaning and purpose? You can see that every time Zion receives the ball at the optimum point of the painting.

The rookie is better late than never, and instead of lamenting what it could have been if he had been healthy from the beginning, the Pelicans are weighing the possibilities ahead.

