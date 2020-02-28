Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus spreads and markets plummet

More than a dozen countries have registered their first confirmed cases of the virus in the last 48 hours. Nigeria reported the first infection in sub-Saharan Africa today. Here are the latest updates about the virus and maps of where it has spread.

Stock markets in Asia and Europe fell for the seventh consecutive day, after the S,amp;P 500 had its worst fall in a single day in almost a decade. The benchmark index, at a record high last Wednesday, has fallen more than 10 percent since then.

Related: Federal workers met with quarantined Americans in California without adequate medical training or protective equipment, then returned to the general population, a government whistleblower said.

Another angle: In appointing Vice President Mike Pence to lead the US response, President Trump praised "great medical care,quot; in Indiana while Mr. Pence was governor. We look at his record, whose main achievements were initiatives that Republicans opposed.