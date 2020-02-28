Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus spreads and markets plummet
More than a dozen countries have registered their first confirmed cases of the virus in the last 48 hours. Nigeria reported the first infection in sub-Saharan Africa today. Here are the latest updates about the virus and maps of where it has spread.
Stock markets in Asia and Europe fell for the seventh consecutive day, after the S,amp;P 500 had its worst fall in a single day in almost a decade. The benchmark index, at a record high last Wednesday, has fallen more than 10 percent since then.
Related: Federal workers met with quarantined Americans in California without adequate medical training or protective equipment, then returned to the general population, a government whistleblower said.
Another angle: In appointing Vice President Mike Pence to lead the US response, President Trump praised "great medical care,quot; in Indiana while Mr. Pence was governor. We look at his record, whose main achievements were initiatives that Republicans opposed.
How to prepare: Wash your hands and stay away from people who cough or sneeze. Here are more tips. The Times is also starting an electronic newsletter with the latest coronavirus developments. Sign up here.
The role of Barack Obama in the race
Five Democratic candidates have used the words or similarities of the former president in campaign announcements, and Almost everyone has invoked it before the South Carolina primary elections on Saturday and the Super Tuesday vote next week.
Several allies say that while Obama has opinions about the race, he sees his role as a unifier of the party once a candidate is selected.
Related: In South Carolina, where black Democrats cast more than 60 percent of the primary vote, The churches are proven and true campaign stops. But some black voters were impatient to see politicians on Sunday and feel forgotten on Monday.
Another angle: Many professional women with a college education who support Elizabeth Warren said they were enraged at the questions she faced about eligibility.
Yesterday: President Nancy Pelosi insisted that the Democrats would unite around her nominee and encouraged party members to "watch the ball,quot; to defeat President Trump.
Fears of an escalation in Syria
At least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed and more than 30 were injured in an air strike in northwestern Syria on Thursday. Turkey blamed Syrian government forces, but airspace is controlled by Russia, and Russian planes have carried out most of the attacks in recent weeks.
Protesters converged at the Russian Consulate in Istanbul early today, singing: "Russian killer! Putin killer!
Background: Our head of the Istanbul office, Carlotta Gall, writes: “Turkey has long supported opposition forces in Syria's nine-year civil war against the government of President Bashar al-Assad. Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, has largely defeated the uprising, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of lives and the creation of millions of refugees. "
News Analysis: President Trump has tried to avoid confronting the leaders of Russia and Turkey. But Thursday's airstrike You can force him to choose a side.
A tireless search for a tubeless wipe
Emily Flitter, business reporter for The Times, dedicated herself to an ecological brand of toilet paper. When he disappeared, he had to know why.
She writes: “In my search for answers, I learned about waste and consumer choice; about environmentalism; about the different ways in which Americans and Europeans clean their tuchuses. And I learned that what had seemed obvious was inconclusive.
"The weekly,quot;: The latest episode of the television show The Times is about a witness protection program outside the books in Mexico for assassins willing to launch their posters. It opens today on FX at 10 p.m. Eastern and will be available in Hulu from Saturday.
Snapshot: Above, a polar bear and its cub emerging from a den near the Beaufort Sea in Alaska. An oil industry tool that is supposed to identify such dens, to avoid damage to bears, Can't find half of them, according to a study.
A real Instagram mystery: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are great attractions on Instagram, but they have not surpassed Prince William and his wife, Catherine, in followers. Is there a secret war of popularity?
News Questionnaire: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: In this week's column, a director of romantic comedies is attending weddings with her ex-husband.
Nightly Comedy: Stephen Colbert said: "This is the biggest crisis of the Trump presidency, and his first response is:" Mike, you're awake. You take it. & # 39; "
What we are reading: This essay in The Atlantic by a novelist who was quarantined in the Diamond Princess, the coronavirus-affected cruise ship, after publishing a thriller on a cruise ship. Lara Takenaga, staff editor, recommends it for "extravagant details about life locked up in the sea."
Cook this: Alison Roman salmon with whole lemon dressing. "The fish is cooked slowly in a low oven so that the fat is released from the meat and combined with the acidic glow of lemon juice," says Sam Sifton, editor of The Times’s Food. "It's really great."
Watch: Elisabeth Moss stars in "The Invisible Man,quot;, an update of H.G. Wells that exchanges shivers of science fiction for #MeToo horror. It is a critical choice.
Read: Books about who is included in American democracy are among 11 titles we recommend this week.
Smarter life: Worry, stress and anxiety are different things. Learn to identify and deal with all three.
Imagining the peace in Afghanistan
This weekend could end almost 20 years of conflict between the US. UU., The Taliban and Afghan forces. Melina Delkic, from the Briefings team, spoke with our Afghan correspondent, Mujib Mashal, about what peace would be like.
your last article It focuses on young soldiers whose lives have been shaped by war and who can now imagine peace. What did they tell you?
The question I asked was: Listen, peace means that, eventually, tens of thousands of Taliban fighters who are out there, abandon their weapons or join the United Afghan security force. That means that you, a 21-year-old who has fought as a child soldier since he was 14 years old against these Taliban, will be sitting with them around the same table. Are you ready for that?
They were like, "I hate their guts." And many of them had not digested that question.
What is the big question that lies ahead on the way forward?
This war began largely as an American war. But in its second decade, this became increasingly an Afghan war against a very localized Afghan: it became relatives on two different sides, on the side of the government and on the side of the insurgents.
The big question is: what is the process to undo this hatred, this localized animosity? That will require a lot of hand, attention and time. Does the United States have the patience to stay for that to be completed properly?
You were born in Kabul and have covered this war for the past seven years. As a reporter, what is it like to imagine peace?
The whole last year of focusing on the potential for conflict resolution has been refreshing in many ways. The last seven years, a good part of that, was reporting on a story that was in a bloody stalemate.
Every day, every week, we were reporting death after death after death. It was frustrating, heartbreaking and desperate. It almost feels like he was an obituary writer; We were finding human stories to remind people that, hey, these 50 dead had hopes, dreams and lives.
Last year, there was this opening that finally this conversation could change. As a reporter, a part of me almost feels that he is returning to normal reporting work: politics, diplomacy, agreements. Last week he gave me an idea of what it would be like to report on Afghanistan if it were a more normal place.
A correction: Wednesday's briefing was wrong The inmate number of Harvey Weinstein. It is 3102000153, not 06581138Z.
