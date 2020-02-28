Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

The signing of an agreement between the Taliban and the US is expected. UU. Continue on Saturday, an important step towards peace for a country marked by more than four decades of conflict.

A partial ceasefire of a week was a prerequisite for the firm, and seems to work, which has led to The 80 percent drop in major attacks, authorities said. That will probably allow US negotiators to sign an agreement on Saturday in Qatar that would forge a timetable for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Have we been here before? "Yes and no," said Mujib Mashal, our correspondent in Afghanistan. "We had never been so near a ceasefire negotiated partial fire that has been in force for the past four or five days." See more of our interview with him in Back Story.

The gap emerges between Britain and the EU.

British and U.S. Trade negotiations were scheduled for a difficult start on Monday. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced Brexit parameters that would face serious resistance on the continent. London spoke again of an untreated exit. But these are still first days.

Another angle: While Mr. Johnson seeks to position Britain for a broader role in global trade, a court issued a historic ruling that stops plans for a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport.