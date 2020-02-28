Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus cases skyrocket worldwide as markets recede
Large casualties in air strikes against Turkish forces in Syria
An air raid He killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria, creating fears of a war between Turkey, a member of NATO and Russia, which may have been behind the air raid.
The Turkish military presence in northwestern Syria is under skies dominated by Russian fighter jets. Turkish officials have avoided blaming the Russian government for the aggression, and Turkey retaliated against Syrian forces on Thursday.
Looking to the future: President Trump may be forced to choose between Russia and Turkey, whose strong leaders have enjoyed warm relations with him.
The beginning of the end of the Afghan war?
The signing of an agreement between the Taliban and the US is expected. UU. Continue on Saturday, an important step towards peace for a country marked by more than four decades of conflict.
A partial ceasefire of a week was a prerequisite for the firm, and seems to work, which has led to The 80 percent drop in major attacks, authorities said. That will probably allow US negotiators to sign an agreement on Saturday in Qatar that would forge a timetable for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Have we been here before? "Yes and no," said Mujib Mashal, our correspondent in Afghanistan. "We had never been so near a ceasefire negotiated partial fire that has been in force for the past four or five days." See more of our interview with him in Back Story.
The gap emerges between Britain and the EU.
British and U.S. Trade negotiations were scheduled for a difficult start on Monday. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced Brexit parameters that would face serious resistance on the continent. London spoke again of an untreated exit. But these are still first days.
Another angle: While Mr. Johnson seeks to position Britain for a broader role in global trade, a court issued a historic ruling that stops plans for a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport.
If you have 4 minutes, it's worth it
Australia faces C.T.E.
For years, Australian soccer leaders, the country's national sport, as well as one of the most violent games in the world, have tried to minimize the risks of long-term brain damage due to the sport while trying to prevent traumatic brain injuries. . Above, a match in June.
But now that it was discovered that one of the game's legends, Graham Farmer, had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or C.T.E. It could change the way the game is played.
This is what is happening most.
India: Witnesses say police stepped aside when Hindu crowds attacked Muslims in deadly riots in New Delhi during a visit by President Trump.
Royal family: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are great attractions on Instagram, but they have not surpassed Prince William and Kate Middleton in followers. Is a secret war of popularity to blame?
Snapshot: Above, a mysterious and quiet St. Mark's Square in Venice. One of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. It is a virtual ghost town after the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy that caused blockages and canceled vacations. "It feels like one of those zombie movies," said a hotel receptionist.
United Kingdom Parliament: A the secret passage that was once used by royalty was rediscovered
What we are reading: This essay in The Atlantic by a novelist who was quarantined at the Diamond Princess, the coronavirus-affected cruise ship, and who published a thriller on a cruise ship last year. Lara Takenaga, staff editor, recommends it for "extravagant details about life locked up in the sea."
Now, a break from the news
Cook this: Alison Roman salmon with whole lemon dressing. "The fish is cooked slowly in a low oven so that the fat is released from the meat and combined with the acidic glow of lemon juice," says Sam Sifton, editor of The Times’s Food. "It's really great."
Listens: Atlanta rapper Lil Baby talks about how he has remained so discreet while earning more than 11 billion broadcasts worldwide for songs like "Woah."
Smarter life: Do you know the difference between worry, stress and anxiety? Learn to identify and deal with all three.
And now for the backstory in …
Imagining the peace in Afghanistan
This weekend could end decades of conflict between US, Taliban and Afghan forces. Melina Delkic, on the Briefings team, spoke with our Afghanistan correspondent Mujib Mashal, who has been covering the fighting for years, about what peace could be like.
your last article It focuses on young soldiers whose lives have been shaped by war and who can now imagine peace. What did they tell you?
The question I asked was: Listen, peace means that, eventually, tens of thousands of Taliban fighters who are out there, abandon their weapons or join the United Afghan security force. That means that you, a 21-year-old who has fought as a child soldier since he was 14 years old against these Taliban, will be sitting with them around the same table. Are you ready for that?
They were like, "I hate their guts." And many of them had not digested that question.
What is the big question that lies ahead on the way forward?
This war began largely as an American war. But in the second decade, this became increasingly an Afghan war against a very localized Afghan: it became relatives on two different sides, on the side of the government and on the side of the insurgents.
The big question is: what is the process to undo this hatred, this localized animosity? The fear is that there will not be enough time and patience for that process. That will require a lot of hand, attention and time. Does the United States have the patience to stay for that to be completed properly?
You were born in Kabul and have covered this war for the past seven years. As a reporter, what is it like to imagine peace?
The whole last year of focusing on the potential for conflict resolution has been refreshing in many ways. The last seven years, a good part of that, was reporting on a story that was in a bloody stalemate.
Every day, every week, we were reporting death after death after death. It was frustrating, heartbreaking and desperate. It almost feels like he was an obituary writer; We were finding human stories to remind people that, hey, these 50 dead had hopes, dreams and lives.
Last year, there was this opening that finally this conversation could change. As a reporter, a part of me almost feels that he is returning to normal reporting work: politics, diplomacy, agreements. Last week he gave me an idea of what it would be like to report on Afghanistan if it were a more normal place.
