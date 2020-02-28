Yolanda Hadid joins daughters Gigi and Bella for the surprise catwalk

%MINIFYHTML1dc04b2c9c6a6035413c9104add7180011% %MINIFYHTML1dc04b2c9c6a6035413c9104add7180012%

Instagram

The student of & # 39; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills & # 39; He has returned to his modeling roots as he walks the runway at the Off-White Fall / Winter 2020 fashion show in Paris.

Up News Info –

Yolanda Hadid He has returned to the track. On Thursday, February 27, the "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"Alum surprised many when he joined his two model daughters, Gigi Hadid Y Bella Hadid, on the catwalk of the Off-White Fall / Winter 2020 fashion show of the Paris Fashion Week.

By marking her return to the world of modeling, the 56-year-old woman presented a mix between Parisian urban elegance and the urban street. Rocking a white blazer with graffiti print and a pair of navy blue pants, she was carrying a large bag in her right hand and wearing sharp rectangular sunglasses. Two large angular earrings and a black chain necklace completed her look.

%MINIFYHTML1dc04b2c9c6a6035413c9104add7180013% %MINIFYHTML1dc04b2c9c6a6035413c9104add7180014%

After the show, the ex-wife of David Foster He posed with his two daughters in front of a single car facility. Gigi wore a huge white tulle wedding dress with a blue mac with a turquoise one-shoulder hood. The girlfriend of Zayn Malik He also wore a pair of white and orange earrings that did not match in each ear. His bronze mane was tied in a ponytail.

%MINIFYHTML1dc04b2c9c6a6035413c9104add7180015% %MINIFYHTML1dc04b2c9c6a6035413c9104add7180016%

Meanwhile, Bella looked stunning with a black one-shoulder raincoat and a pleated skirt. The ex girlfriend of Weekend He completed his look with a black collar and a pair of dark heels. He also released straight black hair and framed his face. The three outfits worn by the trio are designed by Virgil Abloh.

<br />

Yolanda was discovered by Dutch designer Frans Molenaar, who asked her to complete one of her models in her show. He then signed with Eileen Ford's agency and became an accessory in the fashion weeks of Milan and Paris in the 80s and 90s. In 2018, she hosted the Lifetime competition reality show, "Making a model".

<br />

The Hadids were not the only models that left their mark on the fashion show. Karlie kloss He has also drawn attention when he hit the track with a corset dressed with his thigh open. Flaunting her toned legs, Joshua Kushner's wife wore sandals with scarlet rope details.