WWE delivers stunners: Undertaker returns, Goldberg wins the Universal Championship – Up News Info

With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, WWE delivered two great surprises on Super Showdown to set the stage for its biggest event of the year. The Undertaker is back, and Goldberg is the new Universal Champion.

After a one-year absence from WrestleMania, it seems that Dead Man is about to return to the greatest stage of professional wrestling. The Undertaker returned by surprise to WWE in Thursday's mega-event in Saudi Arabia, where he targeted AJ Styles and came out with some hardware for his efforts.

As the inaugural Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match approached its conclusion, Rey Mysterio was presented twice as the final competitor, but did not answer the call. While Styles was standing in the ring, the cameras cut back, where Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were attacking the masked Mysterio. The leader of the O.C. He then told the referee to declare him the winner of the match since there were no other competitors left. But when the cameras focused on the backstage once again, it was revealed that Gallows and Anderson had subsequently been attacked and had fallen asleep. With a close-up of the duo hit on the ground, a familiar pair of black boots and a long black leather jacket walked through the shot.

Moments later, the familiar gong of Undertaker's success and the unquestionable future WWE Hall of Famer slowly and deliberately headed for the ring. After the enraged styles opposed and put their finger in the Dead Man's chest, the Undertaker delivered the last trip and made the cover to the delight of the stunned crowd, winning the Tuwaiq Trophy.

The brief encounter sets the wheels in motion for a second showdown at WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida, on April 5. Styles are likely to cry and demand a rematch until then. The next stop on the road to WrestleMania for The Undertaker is likely to be the March 9 episode of Raw. The Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, where the show will originate, has announced that it will appear that night.

About him Slap On the other hand, Goldberg surprised the WWE Universe by defeating "The Fiend,quot; Bray Wyatt in the main event to capture his second Universal Championship. The 53-year-old fan favorite delivered a series of spears to Wyatt, who was initially unmoved by the powerful movements. Finally, Goldberg hit a jackhammer to give Wyatt his first loss since returning to the stage with a demonic split personality.

Naturally, the next question for Goldberg is who is next?

While the new champion was celebrating, The Fiend stood up and seemed ready to vent his frustrations by beating up after the game. However, before throwing a punch, the sand suddenly darkened. Once the lights came back on, it was revealed that he had disappeared. Clearly, there are pending issues between the two.

It is possible for the couple to set the score at WrestleMania or the great final show that precedes it, the WWE Elimination Chamber next Sunday. There have been rumors that John Cena, who is scheduled to return on Friday Slap, will challenge for the Universal Title at WrestleMania, and there has also been speculation about a Goldberg-Roman Reigns game.

So who's next? We will find out soon.

The other WrestleMania main event is much clearer after Brock Lesnar did a quick job of Ricochet to retain the WWE Championship. Waiting on the wings is the man who eliminated The Beast and won the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre. McIntyre, who reportedly is in Raw The executive producer and defender of Lesnar on screen, Paul Heyman, will be grateful for his first major championship in the company.

At another great moment on the show, The Miz and John Morrison defeated The New Day to capture the Slap Label team titles.

WWE SUPER SHOWDOWN RESULTS

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg def. The Demon Bray Wyatt

Goldberg delivered a series of spears to The Fiend before finally hitting a Jackhammer to dethrone The Fiend and become a Universal Champion twice.

Slap Women's championship

Bayley def. Naomi

Both women wore body suits that completely covered their arms and legs, as well as baggy shirts to make their appearance even more modest. Bayley wore the outfit to his advantage while twisting Naomi's foot in his own shirt before nailing his face on the mat to score the victory and retain the championship.

Steel match match

Roman Reigns def. King corbin

There would be no dog food or external interference in this, which should serve as the final match in Roman Reigns and King Corbin's long feud. The Big Dog won the victory after tying a chain around his fist and nailing Corbin with a Superman Punch.

WWE Heavyweight Championship

Brock Lesnar def. Bounce

Brock Lesnar easily defeated Ricochet to retain the WWE Championship and secure a confrontation with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Mansoor def. Dolph ziggler

Mansoor won a surprise victory over Ziggler with a moon jump. The native of Riyadh was easily one of the most popular fighters of the night and received a big ovation from the hometown crowd during a post-match promotion that was delivered in a mixture of English and his mother tongue.

Raw Tag Team Championship

Murphy and Seth Rollins def. The benefits of the street

Murphy marked the pinfall on Angelo Dawkins after Seth Rollins Curb stomped on the Street Profit member while turning his back on the referee.

Angel Garza def. Humberto Carrillo

Carrillo did not reach redemption against his cousin. But you will have another chance on Monday Raw where he is scheduled to tag Rey Mysterio to face Garza and Andrade. Zelina Vega did not accompany Garza to the ring.

WWE Slap Tag Team Title Match

Miz and John Morrison def. The new day

Slap He has new tag team champions after The Miz and John Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston and Big E to win gold at Riyadh. The Miz covered Kingston to score the win as the referee missed the fact that The A-Lister had a handful of socks to keep his opponent's shoulders stuck in the mat.

Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

The Undertaker def. AJ Styles, R-Truth, Erick Rowan, United States champion Andrade and Bobby Lashley

R-Truth defeated Bobby Lashley, who was accompanied by Lana in the first leg. The usually poorly dressed Lana was wrapped in a shiny golden abaya and a hijab that covered her entire body to respect the culture of the Middle East. After the fall, R-Truth was brutally attacked and left by Lashley.

Luckily, R-Truth managed to annoy the champion of the United States, Andrade, who was returning from a legitimate 30-day suspension, in the second game of the contest. As was the case with Angel Garza, Zelina Vega did not accompany Andrade to the ring.

R-Truth continued the unlikely race by defeating Erick Rowan through disqualification after the corpulent man with the red beard used the steps of the steel ring as a weapon.

AJ Styles finally finished R-Truth's career by forcing 34 times (not a typo) Champion 24/7 to take advantage of the fourth game of the contest.

The Undertaker surprisingly replaced the injured Rey Mysterio and quickly dismissed AJ Styles with the Last Ride to win the Tuwaiq Trophy.

The o.c. def. The Viking assailants

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat a Magic Killer in Ivar to be victorious in the only match presented in the pre-show.

