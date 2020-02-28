Workers who cared for quarantined Americans at the base of the March Air Reserve were not properly trained, did not wear protective equipment – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A complaint from the government whistleblower says federal health employees interacted with quarantined Americans at the March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley for possible exposure to the coronavirus without proper medical training or protective equipment, and then returned to the public.

Representative Mark Takano, a Democrat from Riverside, said he requested immediate information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense in light of the accusations.

"I am extremely concerned and alarmed at the accusations that a senior HHS official has raised in a complaint of whistleblowers about HHS workers who received evacuees from Wuhan, China at the March Air Reserve Base and other bases in California," said Takano it's a statement. "According to the complainants' complaint, HHS employees did not receive adequate training on security procedures before committing to the evacuees, and did not use the appropriate safety equipment while monitoring the health of these people."

The news of the whistleblower complaint was first published in The Washington Post, which reported that the whistleblower seeks federal protection because it alleges that it was unfairly and improperly reassigned after raising concerns. The New York Times obtained a share of the complaint shared with Congress, in which the complainant said she received panic calls about personnel sent to quarantined areas without personal protective equipment, training or experience in managing emergency health public, safety protocols and the potential danger. themselves and members of the public.

"These accusations are very serious and should be investigated given the possible consequences that this could have on the public health of our community and communities across the country," Takano said in his statement.

Last month, the March Air Reserve Base received the first 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated. Nearly 84,000 have been confirmed infected, and more than 2,800 have died worldwide. While China's infection rate seems to have decreased, new outbreaks in Italy, Iran and South Korea have raised concerns about a possible pandemic and shook global stock markets. Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America recently reported their first cases.

The cases in the US UU. They have remained relatively low, but earlier this week it was reported that a woman in Solano County of California was the first case of community transmission in the nation. The woman did not travel recently or had contact with someone who is known to be infected, and health officials do not know how she got the infection. Because she was first being treated for flu-like symptoms, dozens of hospital workers who came in contact with her before her coronavirus test was positive are being monitored, and there is an investigation of all her contacts.