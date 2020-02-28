Women & # 39; s launches a long-term project for PDC, says CEO Matt Porter | Darts news





Fallon Sherrock made his Premier League debut earlier this month

As Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton continue to lead the women's challenge at the PDC, there is a growing interest in the female game.

The question now is: what is the next step?

%MINIFYHTML9c91402f9d9c08b2cd7c99bef8e13f8011% %MINIFYHTML9c91402f9d9c08b2cd7c99bef8e13f8012%

"We believe that darts have a unique position in which men and women can compete on equal terms at an elite level," said PDC chief executive Matt Porter. The dart show podcast

Download and subscribe Keep up with the latest in the darts panorama

"However, below (at the top level) there is a need to stimulate activity and competitive action. There was a massive drop in the number of women who played in the World Championship qualifier this year compared to the first year that they made,quot;. We need to find out how we can make these women more confident that they can win, feel more comfortable in the game environment and are more committed to playing competitive darts more regularly.

"It is a long-term project. That is not going to happen overnight. It may be for the next generation of players, rather than the current generation of players, because it could take a long time to take off. But what are Fallon and Lisa doing is sensational and shows that women can play darts against men, and be competitive and win. And, ultimately, that is something we consider a great driving force and a great selling point for darts. "

However, there are no immediate plans to present a women's tour.

"It is not something we are considering presenting at this time, but it is something that we have certainly discussed, in a broader conversation about what we should do with women's darts and get more women to participate in PDC darts," he said.

Sherrock's race to the third round of the World Championship saw her win places in all the events of the 2020 World Series.

Porter emphasized that she is there as one of the most important stories in darts at this time, and fully justifies her inclusion.

"The reason we are doing the World Series is to develop the sport worldwide," he explained.

"In local markets, it is necessary to bring players who attract the local population. I spent four days in Australia in January, I have been in New York, I have had regular conference calls with people in New Zealand. They all ask for Fallon Sherrock.

"So when people say & # 39; they don't deserve to go & # 39 ;, it's absolute madness. They have so little understanding of the product, it's disappointing because it's obvious why the names that are chosen are the names that are chosen.

"It really shouldn't be a complication for everyone."

1:16 Sherrock received a warm welcome in the Premier League Sherrock received a warm welcome in the Premier League

Rising standards

In general, elite sport standards seem to be rising.

The first six events of the Players Championship have produced six different winners, with records that fell last weekend in Wigan.

"Almost every tournament we participate in now, everyone who participates in it now has a good chance of winning it," Porter smiled. "Some of the names we've seen on the winning list have shown that almost anyone can win it. I think it's great."

"The strength and depth are there, and the will to win, the determination. It really doesn't matter if some of the,quot; best players "miss the strange event, because that's music to the ears of some of the guys who they want possibilities to take their place. There's no place for complacency, there's no room for anyone to take their foot off the pedal, and it's just going to push things forward. "

Premier League format

In 2020 the format & # 39; Contenders & # 39 ;, was maintained, although the title of the nine players in question was changed to & # 39; Challengers & # 39 ;. Porter sees it as a great success.

"What we saw from the Contenders, as it was called last year, was the local impact it had, the players who played in their home cities or countries, and I think that really added to the atmosphere at night," he said. . .

2:11 Wayne Mardle was impressed with the appearance of Fallon Sherrock in the Premier League after drawing 6-6 with Glen Durrant in Nottingham Wayne Mardle was impressed with the appearance of Fallon Sherrock in the Premier League after drawing 6-6 with Glen Durrant in Nottingham

"It really added to the storytelling in the media and social networks.

"He gave fans a lot of conversations. Should he be there? Shouldn't he be there?

"Ultimately, they are all world class players. Some might be higher in the rankings than others, but everyone, in this format, can play with a good enough standard. So we felt it was worth doing again."

"No one has won yet, which is great because it means that someone at some point will be the first to win it."

"The boys who are in the Premier League week after week are the best players in the world. There is no doubt about that. The nine are nine of the best players in the world."

"There is no doubt that they are the absolute elite. And they are what everyone else aspires to be."

So, will we see it again in the future?

"I don't know. We watch the format every year," Porter replied. "We really didn't know if he had a second year. It took a lot of deliberation that, because we thought, was it a novelty?

"The news does not last forever, so we will evaluate it."

View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Premier League darts live Live

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, March 5 from Westpoint, Exeter at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix with Gary Anderson facing & # 39; Cool Hand & # 39; Luke Humphries Don't forget that the Premier League is open every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.