Woman driving on Highway 9 near Saratoga survives the precipice – Up News Info San Francisco

SARATOGA (KPIX 5) – A video of the Dash camera of a woman who survived after her car collapsed on the side of a road near Saratoga appeared last week.

Maisey Liquez, of Long Beach, was driving from Santa Cruz to San José on the scenic highway 9 on February 21. But after turning a corner, his brakes locked and his car slid off the two-lane road and down a steep embankment.

"I'm dead!" She is heard saying in the video when the car left the road.

Lichen remained conscious when the car stopped.

"When I was rolling down, I remember the hand on my head and the cover because the airbag did not fire," said Liquez. “I called 911, but my phone died, so they just tracked it. And they found me in the background. Halfway down the bottom.

The 2006 Mitsubishi Liquez sedan suffered serious damage after it fell down the embankment.

He was treated for a fractured spine and a concussion.