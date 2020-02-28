Woman accused after putting a 3-year-old boy in boiling bath water – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Woman accused after putting a 3-year-old boy in boiling bath water –...

Woman accused after putting a 3-year-old boy in boiling bath water

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A year later, a 4-year-old boy continues to recover from second-degree burns suffered after his sole caregiver put it in boiling water.

A'Ebonee Atesha-Maria Odom, 29 (credit: Carrollton Police Department)

Police arrested A’Ebonee Atesha-Maria Odom, 29, on Tuesday on a charge of injury to a child for the incident that occurred on December 16.

The victim, who was 3 years old at the time, was the daughter of Odom's boyfriend.

Odom was arrested at the same Carrollton apartment complex in the 2700 block of East Trinity Mills Rd where the incident occurred.

