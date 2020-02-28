With LeBron James watching, Kyle Kuzma shows why it's still a game changer for the Lakers

%MINIFYHTML2577dff7ff8f32248a49754ead60315711% %MINIFYHTML2577dff7ff8f32248a49754ead60315712%

SAN FRANCISCO – LeBron James was on the Lakers' bench with a black coat when Kyle Kuzma hit a third-quarter dump on Juan Toscano-Anderson on Thursday night. Anthony Davis was close, having spilled in the stands just moments before to prevent a loose ball from leaving the limits.

The duo watched the demolition from afar, then celebrated with his teammates when Kuzma emphasized his performance in a 116-86 victory over the Warriors.

Kuzma stepped forward in the absence of James, who missed the contest with a groin injury. After not achieving consistent results when asked to be a primary scoring option for much of this season, the 24-year-old scored 18 points and helped build an advantage big enough for Davis to rest the entire fourth quarter. .

"Just having the opportunity to play-do, facilitate (without James), allows me to have more of the ball," Kuzma told Sporting News. "It's something I need to take advantage of."

Los Angeles needs Kuzma's contributions so desperately due to its shortage of alternative search engines behind James and Davis. Kuzma's teammates have not demonstrated the ability to reach a hell like him: his 15 games with 25 or more points since joining the league are more than any other Lakers reserve in that period.

But for much of the season, Kuzma has not been able to bear a substantial burden. His flaws are especially pronounced when he doesn't share the court with James. Upon entering Thursday night, he was shooting 40.1 percent from the field in his minutes without James, while shooting 46.4 percent from the field with James on the floor.

The recent signing of Markieff Morris, who played alongside Kuzma for 19 minutes on Thursday, could ease the dynamics forward.

Before Los Angeles added Morris at the end of last week, Kuzma was required to fulfill internal duties alongside Davis or Dwight Howard every time James took a breath. His most common lineup combination without James has been with Davis, Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo, a group in which no one outside Davis is above 6-5.

Morris, who is on the 6-8 list, will give Kuzma more time around the perimeter, Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. On Thursday night, the presence of Morris allowed Kuzma to participate in a wider variety of offensive sets, from ball-handling scenarios that begin at the top of the arc with a live dribble to baseline post-ups .

"It just allows me to be more in that (distributor role), to have the ball in my hands, to attack," Kuzma said. "Not only be a player of the pick-and-pop, spot-up type."

The Lakers would obviously get a big boost if their fortified rotation contributes to the end of the Kuzma funk. He has published career minimums in almost all statistical categories this year. However, games like Thursday offer reminders of the scoring weapon that changes the game that can be when everything is fine.

Los Angeles seems optimistic. Kuzma will become a more regular threat before the start of the postseason.

Vogel spoke in an indifferent tone about how Kuzma has been seen without James, apparently indifferent to the scrap eruption that preceded the dominant performance against Golden State. He characterized the inefficiency of Kuzma as a product of adapting to the offensive scheme and the role rather than deeper failures.

"Not really, no," Vogel said when asked if there were specific improvements that Kuzma needed to make. "It just keeps bringing energy as it has done for us in the past and doing what it does best, which is to score basketball, and continue to develop within our defensive scheme."

Kuzma certainly brought a spark on Thursday. In addition to his dump on Tuscan-Anderson, he constantly attacked the edge with clean turning movements and ends by contact.

The Warriors, of course, are an opponent against whom many teams have found false positives, their inability to defend themselves often allows defective units to thrive. That perhaps limits what can be reasonably removed from Kuzma's production against them (although it also stood out a week ago against the Celtics).

Even so, the Lakers return home satisfied with what they see as an encouraging step to recover the Kuzma peak.

"We've been (trying) to take him to more scoring positions and make him feel more comfortable in his role," Vogel said. "It was great tonight."