Wings lose to the wild 7-1 – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Defender Matt Dumba had two goals and one assist and the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-1 on Thursday night.

Kevin Fiala had one goal and two assists, Ryan Hartman and Ryan Donato and had one goal and one assist each, and Jordan Greenway and Eric Staal also scored for Minnesota, which is fighting for last place in the playoffs in the Western Conference and He has won four of Son's last five. Mikko Koivu had two assists and Alex Stalock made 25 saves.

"It's fun to see hockey right now, because we're rolling four lines every night and each one of them is ringing," Stalock said. "It doesn't even matter who gets out of the bank, because everyone does it."

Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which has the worst record in the league. The Red Wings have lost four straight games in which they have surpassed 19-5.

"We didn't show up for our goalkeepers. We didn't back down. We didn't cover the back doors," said Dylan Larkin of Detroit. “We simply facilitate the possibility of generating one opportunity after another. It's extremely frustrating right now. "

Jimmy Howard stopped 12 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier, who made seven saves. Howard is 0-18-2 since his last victory on October 29, has been eliminated five times this season and has allowed nine goals in 33 shots in his last two games.

"I'd like to go and give him an effort where we don't miss many opportunities and try to get his game to work again," said Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill. "I think the team has a responsibility to do that. We don't start the game to help it."

The Wild scored three goals in a 2:20 span of the first period to take a 3-0 lead.

Hartman opened the scoring with a reverse goal that ended with a three-way pass game, with Koivu and Donato, out of the 7:52 race in the game. Donato put Hartman's rebound 27 seconds later, and Dumba scored on a shot from the spot with 9:48 remaining in the opening period.

"Sometimes the most difficult thing is to motivate against these teams, but these points are huge for us, and we kept it running from start to finish." The fourth line (Hartman, Donato and Koivu) is leading us right now, ”said Fiala. "We know the playoffs are there, but we can't take any game for granted." We need to keep pressing. "

Mantha got his 14th goal, in a getaway, 7:33 in the second period, but Dumba's power goal restored the lead of three Minnesota goals with 9:30 remaining in the middle period. Greenway scored 2:35 later, which sent Howard to the bench in Bernier's favor. Fiala added his goal 18 with 1:44 remaining in the second.

Staal scored his number 19 goal in the middle of the third.

NOTES: C Victor Rask was a healthy scratch for Minnesota. … C Sam Gagner made his debut with Detroit after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. … Red Wings D Filip Hronek returned after missing four games with a head injury.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Wild: visit Columbus on Friday.

Red wings: in Ottawa on Saturday.

