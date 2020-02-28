Willie Mullins greets a retired De Sceaux | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML2b5d50f8132c57ad24be1b3a5a88b0c311% %MINIFYHTML2b5d50f8132c57ad24be1b3a5a88b0c312%





Un De Sceaux – retired after a brilliant career

Willie Mullins described Un De Sceaux as a "unique horse in life," as he confirmed the withdrawal of the first-degree winner after an injury.

The end-of-career problem was discovered after the 12-year-old worked on Thursday morning.

A De Sceaux finished out of the first two only once in 21 complete fencing races, most of which were in the Grade One company.

"Until the end, I was trying to impersonate a four-year-old boy," Mullins said.

"It worked very well yesterday morning, but you could see that when he woke up he was not right, and this morning it was confirmed that he had a ligament injury."

A De Sceaux has been among the brightest stars in the Mullins stable since arriving from France seven years ago.

The Irish coach champion added: "He has been a great star in our garden and we will miss him very much."

"You can't replace horses like him, it's impossible. He was a unique horse in life, and we were very lucky to have him."

"It was amazing how strong he was, because he was very hard on himself, and every day he did his best in racing and training."

"I had a lot of followers. The owners (the O & # 39; Connell family) have Bachasson to go to the Festival (Cheltenham) this year at the Coral Cup, and I hope they can expect that."

A De Sceaux ends his career, having won 23 of 34 races under the Rules and more than £ 1,500,000 in prizes.

He ran at five Cheltenham festivals, winning the Arkle in 2015 and the Ryanair in 2017.