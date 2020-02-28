Why can't we blame social networks for our polarized policy?

%MINIFYHTML61b7edcf84d519ee9f354abbeb9fe71511% %MINIFYHTML61b7edcf84d519ee9f354abbeb9fe71512%

As the sentiment about large technology companies has worsened, emerging conventional wisdom has argued that social networks are the main causes and accelerators of polarization in the United States. The rise of social networks has been approximately correlated with the rise of authoritarians here and elsewhere. Surely social networks, with their algorithmic feeds pushing the most emotional publications to our attention, are deforming our policy?

New research suggests that this may not be the case. In a working paper published this year, Levi Boxell, Matthew Gentzkow and Jesse Shapiro discovered that polarization had increased faster in the United States than anywhere else, but that in several large, modernized nations with high Internet usage, the polarization was actually decreasing.

"One theory that allows us to reject is that polarization is a byproduct of Internet penetration or the use of digital media," Ezra Klein, my Vox Media colleague, wrote in an article last month. "The use of the Internet has increased more rapidly in countries with decreasing polarization, and much of the increase in polarization in the United States is prior to digital media and is concentrated among older populations with more analogue news habits,quot; .

Ezra exposes about these dynamics in his fascinating new book Why are we polarized, whose discussion has dominated my Twitter and podcast feeds since it came out last month. (I especially enjoyed his conversations with Jill Lepore, Jamelle Bouie and Ta-Nahesi Coates). I recently invited Ezra to answer some questions I had about Boxell's study and other issues raised by his book, and he was kind enough. reach an agreement.

Recent research does not leave social networks free. But Ezra's analysis has challenged some of my own beliefs about Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and its collective effect on our policy. I hope you enjoy the conversation, and I encourage you to read his book here.

Casey Newton: One of the most counterintuitive arguments you make in your book, at least for me, is that social networks do not polarize in the way we often think they are. How did you come to that conclusion and why does the investigation seem convincing?

Ezra Klein: Hmmm I wouldn't go so far as to say they aren't polarizing. What I would say is that they are not fundamental to the broad history of polarization, much of which is prior to social networks. Nor is there much evidence of the echo chamber effect, at least not in the way people tend to think about it. I quote, for example, a well-designed experiment in which Democrats and Republicans on Twitter were paid to follow people on the other side. The exhibition made Republicans more conservative and Democrats, in any case, more liberal, although the effect was not statistically significant. I also quote some experiments on cable news, which have a similar dynamic, where people were forced to watch, and the great finding was that the only people who changed their minds were those who did not want to see it, when they altered the design study so that people could see something non-political, those people did, and the persuasive effect vanished.

That's all to say that people who read Twitter politics or watch cable news tend to do so because they already know what they believe and follow the policy to track if their candidates, parties or ideas are winning or losing. They are not easy to persuade.

All this surprised me because of a conversation I had last year with someone who worked on these issues for one of the big social networks. I was told that the people most likely to post about politics are the most partisan. As a result, if you look a lot at Facebook or Twitter, you tend to see only the most partisan opinions. Over time, this person said, that can't help having a polarizing effect.

Is it possible that research on this subject to date has simply not been carried out for a period of time long enough to have captured an effect?

I think it has a polarizing effect, but it is mainly polarizing because it polarizes even more the elites, who then act in more polarized ways, which creates more polarized options and situations to which the mass public has to respond. An example of this is political judgment. Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani became very involved in a conspiracy theory of Joe Biden promoted in Breitbart and Fox News. That led them to invest considerable administrative resources in trying to prove that the conspiracy is true, or that they will rent Biden with it. That led to the complainant's report, and then to the hyperpolarizing dismissal process. So there was a dynamic here in which the definitive political elite, the president, responded to the polarized political media that he consumed by doing something to which everyone else had to respond. You don't need a large audience to change American politics, you just need the right audience.

I suspect that this is more how social networks are polarizing: political elites are on Twitter every day, and despite all the warnings that Twitter is not real life, it seems like a real life. They are trapped in a hyperpolarized information system and influence the decisions they make, the candidates they support, the messages they emphasize, the stories they focus on. When people say that Twitter is not real life, they mean that it is not representative of the opinion of the masses. They are right! But neither is American politics. Political elites have a huge effect on the structure of politics, and if they become more polarized and act more polarized, that will eventually polarize the public simply by presenting them with very polarizing options to respond.

A simple way to say this is that the 2020 elections are likely to be between Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Both candidates have been driven by the intense fandom of social networks, in a way that helped them succeed over less controversial and more coalitional competitors. They present a much more crude, and therefore more polarizing, option, than, for example, Al Gore and George W. Bush, who led their campaigns in a way that clouded the differences between them in 2000. I think social networks are part of why politics is selecting for more acute Candidates, and that leads to a different political reality that even those who are not in social networks must face.

Before I started reading your work on this, my instinct was that platforms should take steps to become less polarizing. But you point out that the mid-century period where US policy was less polarized may have been a historical anomaly, one that emerged from a racist compromise between Democrats and Dixiecrats. From this point of view, it is not at all clear that polarization itself is a problem: in a democracy, we are destined to fight for things!

Let me break that into two pieces. First, the alternative to political polarization is often political suppression: disagreements are suppressed rather than resolved. This is how the political system treated civil rights for much of the twentieth century, bottling bills in the Rules committee, filibuting them in the United States Senate or neutralizing them through an agreement with the South Dixiecrats. But that does not mean that polarization is always and everywhere good, nor that social networks should not think about how to reform. I have a longer discussion in the book about the type of speech and voices that are selected by algorithms that separate the intensity of the emotional response, but I do not think it is a great basis on which to structure political communication.

You explain how polarization makes governance much more difficult in the United States, and all the very serious problems it entails. But now it is much less clear to me what platforms they should do about it, in any case. If the platforms found a way to promote agreements and consensus building, should they do so? (Twitter has been studying this for almost two years now, with almost nothing to show so far.)

In general, I don't think the platforms solve the problems of American politics. But I do think they could solve the problems of the platforms. People have a million ideas here, but I will only state the most obvious: I think the movement towards algorithmic feeds that select content that triggers an intense emotional response is just a bad way of structuring communication. I think that overfeeding our social instincts often brings out the worst, not the best, in us; few look fondly at the social dynamics of secondary school cafeterias, and for good reason.

One thing I have been doing recently is reading previous television reviews, such as Neil Postman and Jerry Mander. And something that draws attention to their arguments is that they were very right (although not quite!). In many cases, the emergence of television culture created much worse problems than anything they could have imagined, and an approach to politics as entertainment that would have been a parody if they had included it as a mental experiment in their books. I think there is a dominant opinion that every new media comes with critics, but we are still here and the media prospered, so critics must have been wrong, right? No. Sometimes the critics were right, and what they feared happened, and we simply learned to live with it.

I don't know what I would do with these platforms if I ran them. Being in a system, as I argue in the book, deforms your judgment. But to use Twitter's emphasis on healthy conversations as an example, what if the way to have a healthy conversation is simply hostile to the nature of Twitter? That is, what would happen if I never, from the first principles, built healthy conversations? About explosions of 280 characters that are judged by the social reaction they create among an audience that consumes them in an environment that, to say the least, does not lead to reflection?

You finally wrote a good piece last week on how a victory by Michael Bloomberg in the Democratic primary would set a bad precedent, partly because it would represent the triumph of gross purchasing power over any other candidate attribute. (Until last week, Bloomberg had spent $ 417 million, much on Facebook, Google and Twitter ads.)

So far, it seems that Democratic voters are rejecting Bloomberg's candidacy in large numbers. Assuming he is right, and that Sanders wins the nomination, will that suggest that these days it is better for a candidate to be polarizing than rich?

I don't think there is any doubt about that, really. We also saw it in 2016: money matters, but if it were the only thing that mattered, Jeb Bush would be president now.

The radio

Today in the news that could affect the public perception of the great technological platforms.

Trend up: Youtube You could start allowing creators to sell advertising space in their own videos. Tom Leung, director of product management for YouTube, said the role is already being tested on "a very small pilot." (Tubefilter)

Downward trend: A researcher raises questions about how TikTok The recommendation algorithm suggests new creators to users. Specifically, his observations suggest that the algorithm could order suggestions based on the creator's race.

Downward trend: Twitch He suspended multiple channels for hosting his own coverage of the Democratic presidential debate. The measure came after the company received copyright claims that later turned out to be false. "We regret that a false third party warning interrupted any of our streamers," the company said.

Ruler

⭐ An appeals court ruled that Youtube You can moderate content without violating the First Amendment because it is not a public forum. The decision was part of a 2017 case about radio show host Dennis Prager, who sued Google for allegedly not giving his conservative PragerU videos the same treatment as liberals. This is great! Here is Ashley Cullins in The Hollywood reporter:

"Despite the ubiquity of YouTube and its role as a public platform, it remains a private forum, not a public forum subject to judicial scrutiny under the First Amendment," writes McKeown, adding that both the precedent of the First Amendment as the one of the Supreme Court presents "insurmountable,quot; barriers "to the argument of PragerU.

⭐ The tech giants joined together to push back the new draconian internet regulations in Pakistan, and the Pakistani government actually backed down. Facebook, Google and Twitter could have faced severe sanctions if the regulations came into effect. (Vindu Goel and Salman Masood / New York Times)

The confrontation over Pakistan's digital censorship law, which would give regulators the power to demand the elimination of a wide range of content, is the latest skirmish in a growing world battle. Facebook, Google and other major technology companies, which have established their own rules about what is allowed in their services, are becoming increasingly entangled with national governments seeking to reduce Internet content that they consider harmful, unpleasant or simply a threat for your power

The United States Department of Justice rebuked Google for not quickly delivering critical information to government officials who are investigating the company for possible antitrust violations. In a letter, the department described the delays as "unacceptable." (Tony Romm / The Washington Post)

Clearview AI The facial recognition application has been used by the Department of Justice, ICE, Macy & # 39; s, Walmart and the NBA. The company's list of filtered clients reveals that it is working with more than 2,200 law enforcement agencies, companies and individuals worldwide. This report contradicts the company's statements that it only made its technology available to government agencies (Ryan Mac, Caroline Haskins and Logan McDonald / Buzzfeed)

the Bloomberg campaign is publishing more memes in private Instagram accounts: a tactic that helps them increase their fan base and avoid the scrutiny of journalists. It is one of the many social media strategies that the campaign has employed and that has tested Facebook's policies in recent weeks. (Taylor Lorenz and Sheera Frenkel / The New York Times)

Teens are forming political coalitions in Tik Tok to campaign for candidates, publish news updates and verify the facts of the opponents. The trend shows how difficult it is for any social media platform to remain apolitical. (Taylor Lorenz / The New York Times)

A pro-Triumph Super PAC is currently running a deceptive orientation of television commercials Joe biden. The announcement arms the audio of the former president Barack Obama against Biden, in what is clearly an effort to turn African-American voters against him. (Greg Sargent / The Washington Post)

Facebook filed a lawsuit against OneAudience, a data analysis company that incorrectly accessed and collected user data from the social media platform. The company said OneAudience paid application developers to install a malicious software development kit in their applications to collect data. (Facebook)

Facebook He paused his deployment of election reminders in Europe, after privacy regulators expressed concern. They asked Facebook to provide information on what data it collects from users who receive the notification and if it uses the data to target them with ads. (Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch)

Industry

⭐ Robots are not taking our jobs, they are becoming our bosses. In warehouses, call centers and other sectors, intelligent machines handle humans and make work more stressful, exhausting and dangerous. Fantastic, extensive research of The Verge & # 39; s Josh Dzieza:

These automated systems can detect inefficiencies that a human manager would never detect: a moment of inactivity between calls, a habit of staying in the coffee machine after finishing a task, a new route that, if everything goes perfectly, could receive some more packages in a day. But for the workers, what seems inefficient for an algorithm were their last reserves of respite and autonomy, and as these small breaks and minor freedoms are optimized, their jobs become more intense, stressful and dangerous. In recent months, I have spoken with more than 20 workers in six countries. For many of them, their greatest fear is not that robots can come for their jobs: it is that robots have already become their boss.

Facebook canceled its F8 developer conference due to coronavirus concerns. The company said it will replace the main F8 conference with "locally hosted events, videos and live streaming content." And now nobody has to drive to San José!

In a podcast interview with NBC, Facebook Operations Director Sheryl Sandberg defended Facebook's data collection practices. "There is a growing concern, which is based on the lack of understanding, that we are using people's information in a negative way. We are selling it. We are giving it away. We are violating it. None of that is true. We do not sell data." He said: Listen to this: I will probably have more to say about it next week (Dylan Byers / NBC)

Facebook he hired the former head of technology policy of the World Economic Forum, Zvika Krieger, as his new director of responsible innovation. The measure is part of the company's attempts to address ethical issues earlier in the design and engineering processes. (Ina Fried / Axios)

In Tik Tok, advertisers are seeing billions of visits for hashtags campaigns in the United States. It is a surprising metric given that TikTok has been downloaded only about 145 million times in the United States. (Sarah Frier and Kurt Wagner / Bloomberg)

Tik Tok It's turning teenagers into celebrities, almost overnight. But what happens when that fame begins to fade? How is this happening? (Rebecca Jennings / Vox)

The CEO of Reddit called Tik Tok "Fundamentally parasitic,quot;. The application "is always listening," he added. "The fingerprint technology they use is really scary, and I couldn't install an application like that on my phone." (Lucas Matney / TechCrunch)

The real Instagram The account shared by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is perpetually lagging just behind the count of followers of the shared account of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The digital hierarchy has generated a conspiracy theory about why Harry and Meghan can't catch up. Amazing forensic data analysis here. (Caity Weaver / The New York Times)

Youtube He appointed his first "creator liaison," Matt Koval, to provide the creators with more consistent information about the changes that will affect their daily lives. Koval is a former YouTube creator who joined the company full time as a leading content strategist in 2012. This honestly sounds like one of the most stressful jobs worldwide! Imagine your email inbox and shivers! (Julia Alexander / The edge)

A subreddit called r / wallstreetbets, with 900,000 users, is flooded with tips and tactics that have an amazing ability to boost stock market prices, at least in the short term. Now, even veteran merchants are paying attention. (Luke Kawa / Bloomberg)

LinkedIn Its testing Snapchat-like stories. The company calls the function "a new conversation format,quot; for business conversations. LinkedIn is just Facebook in slow motion, infinite volume. (Chaim Gartenberg / The edge)

Jada Pinkett Smith has created a safe space for black celebrities involved in scandals, in their Facebook See program, Red Table Talk. But conversations, which are sometimes held at the surface level, also free people. (Michael Blackmon / Buzzfeed)

And finally…

Imagine waking up one day and learning on Instagram that your seven-year-old ex boyfriend is dating Lady Gaga. This happened to Lindsay Crouse!

Maybe a decade ago I would have subscribed to US Weekly. Today there is no need: I have the parade of people on my phone. I mix "real,quot; celebrities with people I know and I can select it as I want. Then I moved to Instagram and saw a Lady Gaga post: I was sitting on her new boyfriend's lap. University friends liked it, along with almost three million more.

Crouse seems to be taking only the best and most inspiring lessons of this whole state of affairs. Read them!

