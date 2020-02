A hero for some, a despot for others, was president of Egypt for almost 30 years until he lost control of power in 18 days.

Mubarak's forced resignation in 2011 was felt throughout the region and throughout the world. So who was the man that some will remember as a modern pharaoh?

%MINIFYHTML457059b5aed28b639741d1ef4a02b46211% %MINIFYHTML457059b5aed28b639741d1ef4a02b46212%

Source: Al Jazeera