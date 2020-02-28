Who is at risk? Stanford infectious disease expert intervenes – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLf3b9afdb0bedde204bb5b6c4b4a0998211% %MINIFYHTMLf3b9afdb0bedde204bb5b6c4b4a0998212%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A leading Stanford infectious disease expert says numbers that leave China can be misleading when it comes to the current outbreak of coronavirus. "This is a lot of noise and few nuts," Dr. Stan Deresinski told KPIX 5 News.

"Some people have made fun of two percent as a fairly small proportion," he continued. "But when you end up affecting millions of people, what I said is quite likely, that's a lot of people."

%MINIFYHTMLf3b9afdb0bedde204bb5b6c4b4a0998213% %MINIFYHTMLf3b9afdb0bedde204bb5b6c4b4a0998214%

Deresinski was referring to the latest figures on the number of confirmed cases in China published by the Centers for Disease Control in China that were being used by some in the United States to minimize the severity of the outbreak.

%MINIFYHTMLf3b9afdb0bedde204bb5b6c4b4a0998215% %MINIFYHTMLf3b9afdb0bedde204bb5b6c4b4a0998216%

According to the latest CCDC report, the vast majority of coronavirus victims develop only mild symptoms, and the majority of deaths are patients over 50 with serious underlying medical conditions.

Chinese health officials analyzed 72,314 patient records, which included 44,672 confirmed cases reported as of February 11, 2020, and found that 80.9% of the cases were considered mild. A total of 1,023 deaths occurred among confirmed cases for a general mortality rate of 2.3%.

Governments around the world continue to intensify efforts to combat the spread of the disease. In Iraq, work teams were seen firing disinfectant fog in a mosque, and authorities stepped up health checks at the airport.

At the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife, in the Canary Islands of Spain, hundreds of guests were locked inside after visiting an Italian doctor who tested positive for the virus. In Italy, the main tourist attractions were empty and empty, as the number of cases increased to 650 from Thursday.

The CCDC breakdown of 1,023 deaths in China shows 64 deaths of patients between 10 and 49 years. For patients over 50, there were 959 deaths, comprising 93.7% of the deaths. Of the patients who died, many had one or more chronic medical conditions.

"Certainly, much of the mortality has been in the elderly with underlying chronic diseases, diabetes, chronic lung disease, heart disease and the like," Deresinski said.

According to Deresinski, younger patients had "a lower risk of death, certainly than the elderly person with underlying chronic disease."

Still, with 81% of confirmed cases in China classified as mild, Deresinski said there is not enough information at this stage to determine how the disease will continue to develop worldwide.

"We cannot say with certainty how great this will be or how it will end. But I don't think there is any reason to be near panic right now," Deresinski said.